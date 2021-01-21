The Janesville Bluebirds came up short in a boys nonconference hockey game Thursday.
The Baraboo/Portage co-op team scored five unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 nonconference win over Janesville's high school co-op team.
Lucas Vogt gave Janesville (3-11) a 1-0 lead early in the third, but Baraboo/Portage scored the next five goals to take control.
"Baraboo took the lead with a power-play goal, then finished with two odd-man rushes for goals and an empty-net goal," Janesville coach John Mauermann said.
Kadin Garcia scored Janesville's final goal late in the third.
Janesville hosts Milton at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
BARABOO/PORTAGE 5, JANESVILLE 2
Janesville;0;0;2--2
Baraboo/Portage;0;0;5--5
Third Period
J--Lucas Vogt (Ian Perkins) 4:13. B/P--Campbell Koseor (Oliver Scanlan, Carson Zick) 4:53. B/P--Luke Schweda (Peyton Sloan), pp, 6:59. B/P--Gabe Fitzwilliams (Scanlan, Koseor) 8:27. B/P--Sloan (Schweda, Zick) 8:32. B/P--Fitzwilliams (Scanlan) 15:33. J--Kadin Garcia 16:29
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 28, Andrew Schaetzl (B/P) 28