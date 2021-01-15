A rough season continued Friday night for the Janesville Bluebirds.
Tanner Schutt's overtime goal lifted Arrowhead to a 3-2 nonconference win over the city's high school boys co-op hockey team.
Janesville (1-10) took a one-goal lead twice in the third period on goals from Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck, but Arrowhead answered both times, including the game-tying tally with at 15:15 of the period.
Cody Kaas took the loss despite a 42-save performance.
"Cody was a wall in the net," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "We were outshot 14-1 in the first period and it was still a scoreless game.
"I thought overall, it was a great effort by the 14 players who got ice time tonight. We've just got to start winning the third period."
Janesville is back on the ice Saturday with a nonconference game against McFarland at 3 p.m. at the Janesville Ice Arena.
ARROWHEAD 3, JANESVILLE 2 (OT)
Janesville;0;0;2;0--2
Arrowhead;0;0;3;1--3
Third Period
J--Jake Schaffner (Lucas Young, Cayden Erickson), pp, 16:40. A--Paxton Reading (Carson Heitman, Ethan Berger) 12:42. J--Tyler Steuck (JJ Runde, Cody Kaas), sh, 8:57. A--Tanner Schutt (Heitman) 1:45
Overtime
A--Tyson Skaggs (Hunter Phippen) 5:55
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 42, Vincenzo Romagna (A) 12