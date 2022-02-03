Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
For just the second time this season, the Janesville Bluebirds were shut out Thursday.
Devin Schutt stopped all 17 shots he faced to lead Hartland Arrowhead to a 2-0 nonconference victory over the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Jaicy Campbell made 31 saves for Janesville but could not get any support offensively.
“Give Arrowhead credit,” Janesville interim head coach Nick English said. “They played very well defensively and do not give up a lot of odd-man rushes.
“We had a tough second period. We played shorthanded and couldn’t get back to the same 5-on-5 flow we had in the first period.”
Janesville slipped to 8-4 overall with the loss. The Bluebirds play at Verona on Saturday night. The Wildcats are 13-0 in the Big Eight and five games ahead of Janesville and Middleton.
“We’re are looking forward to another great challenge on Saturday at Verona,” English said.
ARROWHEAD 2, JANESVILLE 0
Arrowhead 1 1 0 — 2
Janesville 0 0 0 — 0
First Period
A—Zach Wolverton (Hunter Mullett, Gabe Tourtillott) 3:06.
Second Period
A—Tyson Skaggs (Mullett) 5:34.
Saves—Devin Schutt (17, Jaicy Campbell (J) 31.
