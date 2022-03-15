ALL-BADGER EAST BOYS HOCKEY All-Badger East boys hockey: Milton's Gannon Kligora named to all-conference first team Gazette staff Mar 15, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milton’s Gannon Kligora moves with the puck during the Red Hawks’ game against DeForest on Nov. 29, 2021. Kligora has been named an all-Badger East Conference first-team pick. Provided by Michael Gouvion SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milton senior forward Gannon Kligora has been named to the all-Badger East Conference boys hockey team, by a vote of league coaches.Kligora led the Red Hawks in scoring, producing 36 goals and 13 assists in 23 games for a total of 49 points.The Red Hawks finished sixth in the seven-team Badger East, going 3-9-1 in league play and 9-13-1 overall.Also honored was Milton’s No. 2 scorer, senior forward Mason Pusateri, who made the honorable mention list. Pusateri totaled 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points.Waunakee senior defenseman Mac Reed and senior forward David Emerich were unanimous first-team picks.BADGER EAST CONFERENCE2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMFIRST TEAMDefensemen—Simeon Pommerening, sr., McFarland; Mac Reed, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).Forwards—Gannon Kligora, sr., Milton; Pavel Rettig, sr., Waunakee; David Emerich, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).Goaltender—Alex Kaminsky, sr., DeForest.SECOND TEAMDefensemen—Connor Strasser, sr., Beaver Dam; Brayden Olstad, sr., Waunakee.Forwards—Gavin Hearley, sr., Beaver Dam; Bobby Shaw, sr., DeForest; Max Unitan, sr., Monona Grove.Goaltender—Logan Walmer, sr., Waunakee.HONORABLE MENTIONBeaver Dam—Eli Uttech, sr.; Henry Vick, so. DeForest—Alex Rashid, sr. McFarland—Chase Quelle, sr.; Caleb DeChambeau, jr.; Aiden Gabrielse, sr. Milton—Mason Pusateri, sr. Monona Grove—Tyson Turner, so. Waunakee—Erik Mikkelson, sr. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store Humes Road to close starting Monday until August Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Death notices for March 9, 2022 Death notices for March 11, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form