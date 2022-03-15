Milton's Gannon Kligora

Milton’s Gannon Kligora moves with the puck during the Red Hawks’ game against DeForest on Nov. 29, 2021. Kligora has been named an all-Badger East Conference first-team pick.

 Provided by Michael Gouvion

Milton senior forward Gannon Kligora has been named to the all-Badger East Conference boys hockey team, by a vote of league coaches.

Kligora led the Red Hawks in scoring, producing 36 goals and 13 assists in 23 games for a total of 49 points.

The Red Hawks finished sixth in the seven-team Badger East, going 3-9-1 in league play and 9-13-1 overall.

Also honored was Milton’s No. 2 scorer, senior forward Mason Pusateri, who made the honorable mention list. Pusateri totaled 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points.

Waunakee senior defenseman Mac Reed and senior forward David Emerich were unanimous first-team picks.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE

2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Defensemen—Simeon Pommerening, sr., McFarland; Mac Reed, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).

Forwards—Gannon Kligora, sr., Milton; Pavel Rettig, sr., Waunakee; David Emerich, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).

Goaltender—Alex Kaminsky, sr., DeForest.

SECOND TEAM

Defensemen—Connor Strasser, sr., Beaver Dam; Brayden Olstad, sr., Waunakee.

Forwards—Gavin Hearley, sr., Beaver Dam; Bobby Shaw, sr., DeForest; Max Unitan, sr., Monona Grove.

Goaltender—Logan Walmer, sr., Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beaver Dam—Eli Uttech, sr.; Henry Vick, so. DeForest—Alex Rashid, sr. McFarland—Chase Quelle, sr.; Caleb DeChambeau, jr.; Aiden Gabrielse, sr. Milton—Mason Pusateri, sr. Monona Grove—Tyson Turner, so. Waunakee—Erik Mikkelson, sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you