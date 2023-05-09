Wyatt Marshall will likely always remember the round he played Tuesday at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton.
The Janesville Craig junior golfer made an ace on his second-to-last hole and birdied his final one to shoot a 4-under 68 and help forge a tie for his team in a Big Eight dual meet against host Middleton.
Both the Cardinals and Cougars, the state’s No. 4 and No. 7 teams in Division 1, according to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, had rounds of 297. Janesville Parker was also at the meet, turning in a team score of 365, its second-best of the season, Vikings coach Nolan Stearns said.
Craig’s Easton Haworth, also a junior, joined Marshall with an under-par round of 71 and was the meet’s second-place finisher. The next four lowest scorers came from Middleton.
Bryce Sullivan’s 75 and Ben Janke’s 82 rounded out Craig’s varsity scorers.
Ethan Jones turned in Parker’s best score with an 88, his third sub-90 round in his team’s last four matches, Stearns said.
“We’re learning green speeds quicker into rounds, learning where we can avoid getting into trouble quicker, and just playing better golf overall,” Stearns said of his team’s effort Tuesday.
The Cougars are set to return to action Wednesday in another Big Eight double dual against Madison West and Madison Memorial at Yahara Hills. Parker’s next scheduled meet is at noon Tuesday at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales.