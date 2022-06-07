KOHLER
Trey Oswald knew where he wanted to go Tuesday. Good thing he wasn’t in a hurry to get there.
Decked out in a golf shirt with a pink flamingo theme, the Orfordville Parkview senior was the epitome of cool during the final day of the WIAA Division 3 state boys golf tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
By the time he finally got to leave, one or two of those flamingos was partially obscured by the gold state championship medal hanging around his neck.
Oswald shot his second consecutive round of 3-over-par 75 and then waited more than two hours for the rest of the challengers to finish before locking in a two-stroke victory in the Division 3 individual competition.
As an individual qualifier, Oswald was in the second group to tee off from the 10th hole on the Meadows Course. When he finished, he had to spend a long afternoon hanging around the clubhouse—not only waiting to see if he’d win, but wondering if he’d have to return to the course for a championship playoff.
No problem, Oswald said.
“That’s happened a few times,” Oswald said. “At sectionals (last week), we had to wait a while to see if I was going to make it through (to qualify for state).”
One Twitter photo showed Oswald lounging in a chair on the clubhouse patio Tuesday with friends and family, patiently awaiting the outcome.
“I knew it was my last tournament and I knew I played well, so either way the outcome came out I was good with it,” Oswald said.
Oswald—who finished second to Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch last year at state—took a one-shot lead over Reece Breitenbach of Kohler after Monday’s opening round. In the end, Kirsch and Breitenbach both wound up at 152, two strokes back—even after a charge on his second nine helped Kirsch post the best Division 3 score of the tournament, a 72.
Oswald started Tuesday’s round with a double bogey, but followed with seven consecutive pars. He then bogeyed Nos. 18 and 2 to stand at 4-over for the day with only seven holes left to his high school career.
So he made the most of them.
On the 142-yard, par-3 Hole No. 3, Oswald hit an 8-iron into the wind and watched it settle within 3 feet of the hole for an easy birdie putt.
Then, after three consecutive pars, Oswald pulled the championship out of the fire with a saving shot after a rough start on the par-5, 520-yard seventh hole.
“I had a bad drive into a fairway bunker, and a bad shot out, too,” Oswald said. “But my third shot was good—a full, 58-degree wedge to within four feet.
“I just aimed for the back edge (of the cup with his putt) and hit it pretty hard. Didn’t want to mess with any break,” Oswald said.
Oswald left a little hope for his competitors when he three-putted for bogey on his final hole, No. 9. “I had a 60-foot lag putt and I didn’t put it very close,” Oswald said. “But it wasn’t that scary.”
Oswald credits his remarkably steady play through the tournament to fundamentals.
“I was hitting the greens in regulation and then two-putting,” Oswald said. “My irons were on point as well as my driver.”
Oswald, a three-sport star at Parkview, plans to attend the University of Kentucky but won’t play collegiate sports. “I might play club golf, but that’d be it,” he said.
Kohler won the team championship with a two-day, four-player total of 643, five strokes ahead of Cambridge. The Blue Bombers made up a four-stroke deficit against Cambridge heading into Tuesday’s play.
Division 2—Edgerton maintained its standing in sixth place in the eight-team state field, shooting 327 on Tuesday to finish at 655. Madison Edgewood won its fifth consecutive championship, shooting 625 to come in 10 strokes ahead of Appleton Xavier.
Cameron Lee led the Crimson Tide on Tuesday with an 80, followed by Roman Frodel at 81, Braden Hurst at 82, Brady Callmer at 84 and Caleb Kern at 86. Frodel had the Tide’s best two-day score, tying for 19th place at 163, followed by Lee and Callmer at 164.
Brodhead’s Nolan Oliver shot 91 on Tuesday to finish at 180.