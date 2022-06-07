KOHLER
A big bounce-back on the second nine boosted the Janesville Craig boys golf team into the top 10 after Monday’s opening round of the 36-hole WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run.
Craig shot 333 on Monday, which is tied for ninth with Fond du Lac. Minocqua Lakeland leads the team race with a first round score of 304, with Wales Kettle Moraine three shots back after shooting 307.
Kettle Moraine’s Alex Koenig shot a 2-under par 70 to take the individual lead by one shot lead over Lakeland’s Jack Rubo and Green Bay Notre Dame’s Ryan Darling heading into today’s final round.
Easton Haworth led Craig with a 5-over 77 in his first round. The sophomore shot 40 on his first nine but rebounded with a 1-over 37 on his second nine.
“I followed Easton’s group the last four or five holes and he had a good tempo and played pretty steady golf all day,” Craig coach Brent Corey said.
“You have to remember, it rained basically the entire front nine, and that makes this course play a lot longer. The landing areas were fair today, but a couple of the pin placements were really tough.”
Wyatt Marshall and Bryce Sullivan carded an 81 and an 84, respectively, for Craig, while Kyle Chrostowski rounded out the scoring with a 91. Alex Falligant shot 92 for the Cougars but his score did not count toward the team total.
The Cougars did not have a single birdie on any of the five players’ scorecards on the front nine, but the five Craig players combined for six on the back.
“I was really happy with the way the guys battled back and hung in there,” Corey said. “Considering the conditions and the fact that it rained most of the round, I’m very pleased with how we did.
“Tomorrow, we just have to come out and continue to trust the process. The conditions will be better, and I think our scores could be better, too.”
Also in Division 1, Milton sophomore shot 78 and is tied for 23rd place.
Division 3
As an individual qualifier, Orfordville Parkview’s Trey Oswald got an early start in the first round Monday afternoon, going off with the second group of Division 3 players. He wasn’t in first place when he went to the clubhouse with a round of 3-over-par 75—but he was by the time the other Division 3 competitors came in.
Oswald holds a one-stroke lead over Kohler’s Reece Breitenbach and a two-stroke lead over Cambridge’s Nick Buckman and Neenah St. Mary’s Spencer Lynch entering today’s final round, which starts at 7 a.m.
Oswald was the Division 3 individual runner-up last year. On Monday, he recorded birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 on his way to a 38 on the front nine, and followed with birdies on Nos. 13 and 18 on his way to a 37 on the back nine.
Cambridge holds a four-shot lead over Kohler in the eight-team race after shooting a four-player total of 317.
Division 2
Edgerton shot a 40-over-par total of 328 and stands in sixth place in the eight-team Division 2 team field, but the Crimson Tide are only seven strokes behind third-place Berlin and could move up the leader board with a strong performance today.
Brady Callmer led the Crimson Tide with an 8-over-par 80 that included back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4. Caleb Kern shot 82, with birdies on Nos. 4 and 11, and Roman Frodel’s 82 included birdies on Nos. 2 and 17. Cameron Lee shot an 84, with a birdie on No. 1, and Braden Hurst shot 90.
Brodhead’s Nolan Oliver, playing as an individual qualifier, shot 89.