Five golfers from Janesville Craig High School are hoping their breakfast in Kohler today will remain stick to their ribs all day long.
The Cougars won their sectional last week to clinch the program’s first team trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet since 2012.
And starting at 7:30 a.m. today, the five Craig players will tee off for the first of two rounds at the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, as part of the 16-team state tournament field.
No. 5 player Kyle Chrostowski starts the Craig crew off, as his group has a 7:30 a.m. tee time. That will be followed in 10-minute increments by No. 4 Alex Falligant’s group and the grops of No. 3 Easton Haworth, No. 2 Bryce Sullivan and No. 1 Wyatt Marshall.
Four of the five Craig players are sophomores, a string broken only by Falligant, a freshman for coach Brent Corey’s team.
Each will begin the day at the No. 10 tee and will play the front nine after completing the back nine.
On Tuesday, Division 1 teams will begin play at noon, with tee times assigned based on first-round performances. Craig’s players will start from the front nine on Tuesday.
The Division 1 team tournament also will feature Middleton and Madison Memorial of the Big Eight Conference, DeForest of the Badger East, Union Grove of the Southern Lakes and defending champion Wales Kettle Moraine. Individual champion Jacob Beckman of Middleton also returns.
Also representing the area in the Division 1 meet will be individual qualifier Brett Wieland of Milton. Individual qualifiers from area conferences are Max Brud of Waunakee, Will Arkin of Madison La Follette, Zack Zimmerman of Verona and Kai Wong of Beloit Memorial.
Division 2—Edgerton, which finished sixth as a team last year, returns as a qualifier in the eight-team Division 2 field. The first Crimson Tide player to tee off will be No. 5 player Braden Hurst (a senior) at 12:30 p.m., followed in 10-minute increments by No. 4 Cameron Lee (a sophomore), No. 3 Brady Callmer (a senior), No. 2 Roman Frodel (a junior) and No. 1 Caleb Kern (a freshman).
Defending champ Madison Edgewood also returns. Individually, the area will be represented by Brodhead sophomore Nolan Oliver, teeing off at noon. Defending individual champion Ethan Arndt of Madison Edgewood also returns.
All Division 2 players will begin their rounds at hole No. 10 on Monday.
Division 3—The area’s lone Division 3 state participant will be Orfordville Parkview’s Trey Oswald, last year’s state runner-up with a 74-80—154. The senior will tee off from hole No. 1 at 12:10 p.m.
Defending team champion Kohler returns, as does individual champion Noah Kirsch of Lancaster.