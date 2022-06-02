OREGON
Best. Day. Ever.
There was no better way than that to describe how things went for the Janesville Craig boys golf team in a WIAA Division 1 sectional at The Legend at Bergamont on Wednesday.
As a result, the Cougars earned their first WIAA Division 1 state team tournament appearance since 2012 with a runner-up performance in the Oregon sectional.
“Wow, what a day!” Craig coach Brent Corey said. “We shot our best score of the year away from Glen Erin today.
With a steady and solid performance, Craig shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 310 at The Legend at Bergamont. Each of the Cougars’ top four players shot 81 or better, led by sophomore Easton Haworth’s even-par 72—which Corey said was the best round of Haworth’s prep career.
DeForest won the sectional title with a 308 score. Milton missed out on a team state berth, finishing three strokes behind Craig with a 313 score. However, Red Hawks sophomore Brett Wieland earned an individual state berth by shooting a 2-over-par 74, good for fourth place overall.
There’s another point worth mentioning: The five-player Craig varsity roster is made up of four sophomores and a freshman, promising a run of success that could extend well past the Division 1 state tournament, set for Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
“Our goal at the start of the year was to be playing our best golf of the year at tournament time. We did that today to earn a trip to the state golf tournament,” Corey said.
Craig also got a 77 from sophomore Bryce Sullivan, an 80 from sophomore Wyatt Marshall and an 81 from freshman Alex Falligant. Sophomore Kyle Chrostowski shot an 86, finishing strong with a 41 on the back nine.
“These guys have done a great job of playing as a team all year, picking each other up,” Corey said. “I am extremely proud of them.”
Milton’s Wieland shot a 1-under 35 on the front 9 and a 3-over 39 on the back nine. Junior teammate Xander Wuetrich shot 36 on the front and 40 on the back, totaling 76 to miss out on the playoff for the third individual berth by one stroke.
Milton also got an 81 from junior Deegan Riley, an 82 from sophomore Michael Axe and a 90 from senior Zack Bothun.
Parker sent two individual qualifiers to sectional. Senior Grady Skoglund shot 85 and senior Luke Pleiss shot 88. Lake Geneva Badger senior T.J. Walton shot 75 and lost a two-man playoff to Madison La Follette’s Will Arkin for the sectional’s third and final individual state berth.
(Note: The top two teams in each sectional, plus the top three individuals who are not part of a qualifying team, advance to state.)
DIVISION 1
OREGON SECTIONAL
At The Legend at Bergamont, Oregon, par 72
Team scores—DeForest 308; Janesville Craig 310; Milton 313; Beloit Memorial 319; Sun Prairie 324; Monona Grove 333; Stoughton 337; Mukwonago 340.
Top five individuals—1, Lincoln Hoffmann, D, 71; 2 (tie), Easton Haworth, JC, and Kai Wong, BM, 72; 4, Brett Wieland, Mil, 74; 5, Will Arkin, ML, 75.
Individual state qualifiers—Wong, BM; Wieland, Mil; Arkin, ML.
Janesville Craig—Easton Haworth 72, Bryce Sullivan 77, Wyatt Marshall 80, Alex Falligant 81, Kyle Chrostowski 86.
Milton—Brett Wieland 74, Xander Wuetrich 76, Deegan Riley 81, Michael Axe 82, Zack Bothun 90.
Janesville Parker—Grady Skoglund 85, Luke Pleiss 88.
Lake Geneva Badger—T.J. Walton 75.
Division 2—In a Division 2 sectional at La Crosse Country Club, state ninth-ranked Edgerton earned a team state berth with a runner-up score of 344, finishing 17 strokes behind the state’s top-ranked team, Madison Edgewood.
All five Edgerton players shot between 83 and 88, with senior Brady Callmer leading the way at 83 and sophomore Cameron Lee shooting 85. The Crimson Tide got 88s from freshman Caleb Kern, junior Roman Frodel and senior Braden Hurst.
Brodhead finished in a tie for fourth place, shooting 360, but sophomore Nolan Oliver earned a state berth with a score of 83, good for an overall tie for fifth place. Junior Grant Purdue shot an 88 for the Cardinals.
Whitewater finished in a tie for eighth place, shooting 390, with senior Camden Frye firing a 91 and freshman Reece Condon shooting 92.
Evansville junior Kole Johnson shot 100 after qualifying for the sectional as an individual.
DIVISION 2
LA CROSSE AQUINAS SECTIONAL
At La Crosse CC, par 72
Team scores—Madison Edgewood 327; Edgerton 344; Lodi 349; Brodhead 360; La Crosse Aquinas 360; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 371; Columbus 380; Platteville 390; Whitewater 390; Richland Center 395; Cuba City co-op 426; Delafield St. John’s NW 512.
Top five individuals—1, Ezekiel Boos, ME, 74; 2 (tie)Pierce Zimmel, Lomira, and Sam Dobbins, LCA, 80; 4, Alex Weiss, ME, 81; 5 (tie), Nolan Oliver, Br, and Brady Callmer, Edger, 83.
Individual state qualifiers—Zimmel, Lomira; Dobbins, LCA; Oliver, Br.
Edgerton—Brady Callmer 83, Cameron Lee 85, Caleb Kern 88, Roman Frodel 88, Braden Hurst 88.
Brodhead—Nolan Oliver 83, Grant Purdue 88, Onni Olliver 92, Jacob Moyer 97, Austin Moe 111.
Whitewater—Camden Frye 91, Reece Condon 92, Jaden Condon 100, Dane Hillmer 107, Carson Bueschel 119.
Evansville—Kole Johnson 100.