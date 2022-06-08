Milton’s Brett Wieland fired a 78 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday during the first day of the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament. He shot a 74 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 11th place at 152.
Milton’s Brett Wieland fired a 78 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday during the first day of the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament. He shot a 74 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 11th place at 152.
The future is bright for the Janesville Craig boys golf program.
With four sophomores and a freshman in the lineup, the Cougars finished 10th in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run.
Craig shot 328 in Tuesday’s second round, a five-shot improvement from Monday’s opening round.
“I couldn’t be happier with this group,” Craig coach Brent Corey said. “They improved their score from yesterday on a very tough course.
“And it’s a grind out there. You could tell our guys were feeling it physically. We played 54 holes holes of golf on this course the last three days and spent a couple of nights in a hotel. You could tell the guys were tired, but they battled through it.”
Sophomore Bryce Sullivan led Craig with a 36-hole total of 162, including a round of 78 on Tuesday. Wyatt Marshall was right behind at 163, with Easton Haworth finishing at 165.
Corey knows his young team is only going to get better.
“These guys are golf junkies,” Corey said. “All of them work at either Riverside or Glen Erin during the summer and will play in a lot of tournaments in the area.
“They’ve gained valuable experience this year and now know what it takes to get to state. I know they will all work hard on their games and be even better next year.”
Milton’s Brett Wieland capped a productive tournament Tuesday. The sophomore shot a 2-over 74 in the second round and finished tied for 14th in Division 1 with a 152 total.
Eau Claire Memorial won the Division 1 team title thanks to a blistering second-round 298. The Old Abes also had the individual champion, as Will Schlitz shot a second-round score of 3-under 69 to top Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North by one shot.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.