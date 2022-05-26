BIG BEND
Janesville Craig boys golf coach Brent Corey is glad to see his young but talented team exceeding expectations.
At Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Regional, the Cougars got a birdie from No. 1 player Wyatt Marshall on his final hole—and that was just enough to lift the Cougars to the regional championship at Edgewood Golf Club.
Craig finished with a total of 320, one shot ahead of Milton. Beloit Memorial (329) and Mukwonago (332) also qualified for the Oregon Sectional, set for 9 a.m. June 1 at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Milton’s Brett Wieland was the individual medalist with a 3-over par 75.
Janesville Parker did not advance as a team, but Grady Skoglund and Luke Pleiss both shot 82 to advance as individual qualifiers.
Bryce Sullivan and Easton Haworth both shot 78 to lead Craig, with Marshall and Alex Falligant both finishing with an 82.
“I’m not surprised with our score, but I am surprised that we won it,” Corey said. “We’ve been playing pretty well lately, but the conditions were pretty rough the front nine with the rain and the cold. I think what helped us is that we’ve played so many matches in those conditions already this season.
“The guys are starting to trust the process and really battled today. And for Easton to come out and shoot his lowest round ever at the regional meet is really special.”
Sullivan, Marshall and Haworth are all sophomores, while Falligant is a freshman.
Pleiss and Skoglund were in a three-man playoff for the final two spots, and both parred to advance. Pleiss’ round was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par 3, No. 15.
“That was really something,” Parker coach Sam Van Galder said of the ace. “And has it turned out, that shot probably got him through to the sectional.
“As a team, we had our lowest score of the season and almost snuck into fourth place. I was happy with the way we played considering the conditions.”
Besides Wieland’s 75, Milton got a 79 from Xander Wuetrich, an 82 from Zack Bothun 82 and 85s from Deegan Riley and Michael Axe.
Division 2—The Delavan-Darien team and Walworth Big Foot freshman Tyler Short earned sectional berths with their play at Brighton Dale Links’ White Course in Kansasville.
The Comets finished fourth in the seven-team field, shooting 367. The top four teams in each regional earned sectional berths, sending the Comets to the Waukesha Catholic Memorial sectional, set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at The Broadlands in North Prairie.
Senior R.J. Jordan led the Comets with an 80. Freshman Hunter Rendon shot 92 and senior Carter Lynn shot 94.
Short led Big Foot with an 83 that included a 40 on the back nine. His Chiefs team finished seventh.