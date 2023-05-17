JANESVILLE — Another year, another Rock Valley championship for Edgerton's boys golf team.
And with Crimson Tide freshman Owen Wagie taking first place Wednesday in the conference meet at Riverside Golf Course, they should be the favorites to add a few more league titles in the coming years.
Wagie's even-par round of 72 was one of five Edgerton scores in the top seven. The Tide's four-player team total of 303 gave them their 11th straight league title.
Wednesday's total was also 11 shots better than the 314 Edgerton posted at the Ashenfelter Invitational, also at Riverside, on May 6.
"Today was a continuation of what we've been doing now for a month, six weeks," Crimson Tide coach Terry Dickinson said. "I wouldn't say they're peaking, but they're starting to play very good golf, and going into regionals, sectionals and hopefully the state tournament, it's nice to have the whole team playing well."
All of Edgerton's varsity players carded an 80 or better with Caleb Kern tying for second with a 3-over 75, Cameron Lee taking fourth with a 5-over 77, Carson Phillips tying for fifth at 7-over 79 and Roman Frodel taking seventh with an 8-over 80.
"The confidence was there because we've been dominating the Rock Valley mini meets all year long," Dickinson said. "I think in a way that relaxed them" for Wednesday's meet.
Wagie said he was nervous for his first conference meet — nervous enough to skip his usual prematch breakfast — but birdies on three of his first six holes helped him settle in.
"It was pretty easy," Wagie said of the course. "The pins were in nice places."
He left himself with birdie putts within feet of the hole on the par-3 third and par-5 fourth. He also birdied another par 5, No. 6, to get to 3-under on the day and put some cushion between himself and the rest of the field.
He gave back single shots on holes 7, 8 and 10 before making par on each of his last seven holes to finish at even for the day.
"I think I put it all together pretty well," he said of his game.
Evansville's Sawyer Holman and Klyne Johnson prevented the Crimson Tide from sweeping the top of the leaderboard, and the Blue Devils were second as a team with a 327.
Holman tied Kern for second with his 75, and Johnson tied for fifth with a 79 of his own.
Evansville coach Andy Tomlin is hopeful his team can harness a little bit of momentum after its runner-up finish.
"It's been a roller coaster year. ... It's been play good, play bad, play good, play bad, so hopefully we can break that streak now and go into regionals with two good rounds.
"We have a ton of talent on the team, so it's just putting it together in one day for us."
Edgerton, Evansville and three more Rock Valley teams (Brodhead, Clinton and Beloit Turner) will play Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Madison Edgewood, Division 2's No. 1-ranked team, will also be in their regional, as will Lodi, which received votes in the last Division 2 coaches poll. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM SCORES
Edgerton 303, Evansville 327, McFarland 342, Beloit Turner 351, East Troy 354, Brodhead 385, Jefferson 389, Clinton 407, Big Foot 408
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Owen Wagie (Ed) 72. t2. Caleb Kern (Ed) 75. t2. Sawyer Holman (Ev) 75.
AREA TEAM SCORES
1. Edgerton (303)—1. Owen Wagie 72. t2. Caleb Kern 75. 4. Cameron Lee 77. t5. Carson Phillips 79. 7. Roman Frodel 80.
2. Evansville (327)—t2. Sawyer Holman 75. t5. Klyne Johnson 79. t11. Nolan Burkhalter 84. t21. Kole Johnson 89. 37. Will Leeder 100.
4. Beloit Turner (351)—t13. Ethan Hale 85. t18. Dane Athens 88. t18. Cole Rowald 88. 24. Darren Niedfeldt 90. t32. Logan Braasch 98.
6. Brodhead (385)—t15. Nolan Oliver 86. t25. Dylan Lewis 93. t40. Jaxon Dooley 103. t40. Jacob Moyer 103. t42. Joey Brown 110.
8. Clinton (407)—t25. Bryce Beyer 93. t25. Drew Maly 93. t42. Payton Whalen 110. 44. Jeff Karstetter 111. 45. Dylan Miller 125.
9. Big Foot (408)—t11. Patrick Corey 84. t25. Dakota Nordmeyer 93. t32. Andrew Ruhl 98. 46. Coco Counter 133.