Four Verona golfer shot rounds in the 70s Tuesday to lead the Wildcats over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference boys golf dual.
Verona shot 309 at Edelweiss Country Club, while Parker shot 351.
Austin Gaby and Ryan Mirwald each carded rounds of 76 to pace Verona.
Kadin Kleman's 82 paced the Vikings.
Parker plays in the La Follette Cup on Thursday.
VERONA 309, PARKER 351
At Edelweiss
Verona--Austin Gaby 76, Cale Rufenacht 78, Ryan Mirwald 78, Jake Rebholz 79.
Parker--Zack Milner 87, Kadin Kleman 82, Ryan Zimmerman 92, Grady Skoglund 90.
