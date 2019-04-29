JANESVILLE

Janesville's high school boys golfers had a bit of a score to settle Monday at Glen Erin Golf Club.

The varsity teams from Craig and Parker were coming off a tie for sixth place at the Blackhawk Invitational on Friday. Both teams shot 370 at Blackwolf Run.

Returning to Big Eight Conference play after the weekend, both teams fired some of their best scores so far this spring. Sun Prairie shot 311 behind Ethan Carrick's even-par 71 to sweep the Big Eight triangular, and the Vikings posted 338 to finish second and beat Craig by 22 strokes.

"When you're playing the team from across the river, it's always good to beat them," said Zack Milner, who led all Janesville players with a 7-over 78 in calm, albeit a bit soggy, conditions. "With me, Jay (Gorman) and Kadin (Kleman), we've got some solid golfers. We're not on top of our game, but we're getting there.

"It's a work in progress."

Milner was pleased with his round, which included a birdie and one stretch with six consecutive pars.

"I started out good, then had a couple bogeys--pretty much just a normal round," he said. "I had a triple (bogey) at the end for the 78, so it could've been better."

The 338 was Parker's second-best score of the season, behind only a 333 at Riverside.

Kleman had an 83 for the Vikings, while Gorman broke 90 for the first time this year with an 88 and Grady Skoglund posted 89.

"This is going to be one of those teams that just needs to catch its stride," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "We've got the pieces.

"We had four scores under 90 today, so that's always nice. We've just got to get the top two guys in the 70s and the bottom two in the 80s. There's a chance."

Craig's 360 was its best score of a season that has been a bit topsy-turvy. The Cougars have struggled to find a consistent lineup due to spring break and other extra-curricular trips.

Daniel Thomsen and Connor Kelly each shot 85 to lead Craig on Monday.

"Dan really bounced back well with a 37 on his second nine," Craig coach Brent Corey said. "We're just trying to find that consistency in both our games and our lineup.

"We had everybody in the varsity lineup under 100 today, so that's a good step."

Parker is scheduled to play another Big Eight triangular Tuesday at Beloit. Craig is off until Beloit Memorial hosts an invite Friday.

SUN PRAIRIE 311, PARKER 338, CRAIG 360

At Glen Erin (71)

Sun Prairie--Ethan Carrick 71, Mickey Keating 77, Dalton List 82, Ryan Batterman 81

Parker--Zack Milner 78, Kadin Kleman 83, Jay Gorman 88, Grady Skoglund 89

Craig--Daniel Thomsen 85, Connor Kelly 85, David Lux 92, Eric Engstrom 98