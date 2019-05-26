LAKE GENEVA

Blake Wisdom isn’t sure why he started playing golf.

His parents didn’t play, nor did his older sister.

He was active in a variety of sports growing up. Golf just happened to be another summer activity that his parents signed him up for.

Downhill ski racing was his first love, but for some reason, he kept coming back to the local public golf course in the summer.

Wise choice.

Wisdom, a senior at Lake Geneva Badger, is now one of the top golfers in the state. He has an impressive 72.9 scoring average this season and is a two-time state qualifier. He tied for seventh in Division 1 at last year’s state meet.

“Blake’s more committed than any other player I’ve ever coached,” Badger coach Dave DeShambo said. “Not only does he understand the game, but the way he focuses, whether it’s at practice or when he’s playing, and the way he prepares, is what sets him apart.

“It also helps that he drives the ball better than any high school kid I’ve ever seen. He has the physical strength and the mental toughness.”

Wisdom, 18, said he’s been playing competitive golf for about eight years.

Although a four-year varsity player at Badger, Wisdom had trouble breaking 100 for 18 holes his freshman year. He continued to work hard on his game and got his scoring average into the lower 80s his sophomore year.

Still not satisfied with his overall game, Wisdom hooked up with David Roesch, a PGA Professional golf instructor out of Brookfield. Roesch is a three-time PGA Teacher of the Year. His instruction paid immediate dividends for Wisdom.

“It’s like everything finally clicked when I started going to him,” Wisdom said. “He’s a very analytical guy, and he made me realize how important numbers were and course management and how my mental approach to the game had to change if I wanted to score better.

“I started having some success in a couple of summer tournaments after going to see him, and I played really well in two tournaments down South last winter. That’s carried over to the high school season.”

Earlier this spring in a match-up of two of the state’s top prep golfers at the MACC Fund Tournament at Erin Hills, Wisdom lost in a five-hole playoff to two-time defending Division 1 champion Piercen Hunt of Arrowhead. Erin Hills was the site of the 2017 U.S. Open. Wisdom and Hunt both shot 67.

Of the 144 players in the MACC Tournament field, Hunt and Wisdom were the only two to shoot sub-70 rounds.

Wisdom, the son of Bob and Lisa, has led Badger to four consecutive Southern Lakes Conference championships and was the medalist the last two years.

Badger has qualified for the state meet four straight years, and Wisdom believes this year’s team has the talent to make it five straight. Badger plays in the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional on Tuesday.

“I don’t think we’ve reached our full potential yet as a team,” Wisdom said. “Nothing is guaranteed, but I feel like if we play the way we’re capable, we can get it done and go back to state.”

Wisdom’s future is bright. He will attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, on a Division I golf scholarship.

An honor student, he hopes to one day work at the New York Stock Exchange if a career on the PGA Tour doesn’t pan out.

Blake Wisdom is not sure why he ever picked up a golf club. He’s just glad he did.