Trey Oswald is 18 holes away from a state championship.
The Orfordville Parkview junior fired an opening-round 2-over 74 at Trappers Turn on Monday to take a two-shot lead after the first day of the WIAA Division 3 boys state golf tournament.
Oswald birdied No. 17 and is two shots up on Noah Kirsch of Lancaster heading into today's final round. Oswald will be in the third group off the first tee at 8:50 a.m. today.
Oswald said taking an aggressive approach was the key.
"I knew after playing a couple of practice rounds here that I needed to be aggressive, especially on the par 5s," Oswald said. "And that turned out to be the right approach, as I birdied two of the four Par 5s.
"I putted really well, and my drives, which tend to drift right a little bit sometimes, didn't get me in any trouble because a lot of the holes go to the right.
"Plus, I didn't put up any crooked numbers."
Oswald's round included two birdies and four bogeys. He had 37 on both nines.
In his quest for a state title, Oswald said he won't change a thing despite leading.
"I'm still going to be aggressive and rely on course management to get me through the round," Oswald said. "I don't mind being in the lead because that way I know exactly what I need to do.