Trey Oswald didn’t get the gold medal he wanted Tuesday, but he was more than happy to take home a silver one.
The Orfordville Parkview junior shot a second-round 80 and tied for second at the WIAA Division 3 boys state golf tournament at the Trappers Turn Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Oswald, who led by two strokes after the first round, finished with a 154 total. He was seven shots behind medalist Noah Kirsch of Lancaster, who shot a 1-under par 71 Tuesday and finished at 147. Nick Hegley of Eleva-Strum also finished at 154 to tie Oswald.
A 9-over 45 on the front nine Tuesday spoiled any hopes of Oswald winning a state title, but he rebounded nicely with a 1-under 35 on the back nine.
“I think more than anything, my nerves got to me a little bit early on in the round,” Oswald said. “And my wedge play, that had been pretty good all season, got away from me on a couple of holes, and that cost me, too.
“There were a couple of holes (on the front) where I was just barely outside the markers and was forced to drop. But like I said, I think more than anything, it was my nerves that got the best of me. I was fine on the back nine.”
Oswald birdied both of the par 5s on the back nine and was 2-under before a bogey on No. 18.
Despite the struggles on the front nine, Oswald was ecstatic in being the state runner-up. He finished second to Kirsch at both the sectional and state meets.
“If I was going to lose, I’m glad it was to him,” Oswald said of Kirsch. “He’s a really good golfer.
“I plan on playing a lot of golf this summer and working on my game. My long irons and wedge will be the two areas I work the hardest on, but I’m excited about what’s ahead.”
At the Division 1 state meet at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, Milton finished 13th with a 673 total. Brett Wieland led the Red Hawks with a 36-hole score of 167. Xander Wuetrich and Brayden Kline were a shot back at 168. Kettle Moraine won the D1 title at 598.
Janesville Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall bounced back in a big way after a disappointing first round with a 4-over 76 on Tuesday. He finished tied for 38th with a 160 total.
Lake Geneva Badger’s Luke Abram tied for 36th at 159.
At the Division 2 state meet, also at Trappers Turn, Edgerton finished sixth with a 689 total. Madison Edgewood easily won the team title at 637.
Brady Callmer led the Crimson Tide with a 157 total, with Clayton Jenny next at 172.