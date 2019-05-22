Orfordville Parkview's golf team is sectional bound.
The Vikings finished fourth Wednesday at the WIAA Division 3 Catholic Central Regional to advance to next week's Markesan Sectional.
Williams Bay won the team title with 344 at the Hawk's View Como Crossing course, with Parkview fourth at 375.
Trey Oswald shot 81 to lead Parkview golfers and finished second overall.
Williams Bay's Thomas Korsholm shot a 1-over 71 to take medalist honors.
Other members of the Parkview team are Madi Vine, Danni Akey, Isaiah Jester and Tyler Oswald.
Division 3
Catholic Central Regional
At Hawks View (Par 70)
TEAM SCORES
Williams Bay 344, Living Word Lutheran 359, The Prairie School 364; Orfordville Parkview 375, Racine Lutheran 377, Kenosh St. Joseph 385, Kenosha Christian Life 399
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Thomas Korsholm (WB) 71; 2. Trey Oswald (OP) 81; 3. Caleb Stinespring (KCL) 82; 4. Jake Reynolds (PS), Grant McGraw (LWL) and Scooter Molbeck (RL) 83
OTHER PARKVIEW RESULTS
Madi Vine 92; Danni Akey 101; Isaiah Jester 101