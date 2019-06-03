Kadin Kleman shot his best round of the season to get to the WIAA state boys golf tournament.

Today, the Janesville Parker sophomore hopes to carry that momentum forward during the first round at University Ridge.

Kleman will tee off at 7:18 off No. 1, competing as an individual in the Division 1 tournament.

“His game and confidence seem to be where he wants them,” Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. “He’s not a long hitter, so hitting it straight is at a premium for Kadin. He seems to have found something and is excited to get going.

“Hitting fairways will be his goal. If he does that, I don’t see how he can’t shoot two solid rounds.”

Kleman shot a two-day total of 22-over 166, tying for 76th place, while competing along with his Parker teammates at last year’s state tournament.

Lake Geneva Badger, which qualified for state for the 32nd time and the fifth consecutive year, will look to improve on last year’s 12th-place finish.

Blake Wisdom, Ben Rademaker, Carter Parent, Luke Abram and TJ Walton are scheduled to play for the Badgers beginning at 8:12 a.m. Wisdom finished in the top 10 a year ago.

In the Division 2 field, Edgerton returns after finishing runner-up to Edgewood a year ago.

Joe Forsting, Kyle Wille, Bryce Tate, Clayton Jenny and Braden Hurst are set to tee it up for the Crimson Tide, beginning at 12:27 p.m. off the 10th tee.

Forsting finished tied for 13th last year, while Wille tied for 18th.