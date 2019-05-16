Middleton’s boys golf team capped off an impressive Big Eight Conference season by winning the conference tournament Thursday in Evansville.

The Cardinals fired a 307, beating second-place Verona by 16 strokes as the teams dodged midday rain showers.

Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker battled for fourth place, with Parker winning that battle. The Vikings shot 343 to tie Madison Memorial for fourth. The Cougars were sixth at 359.

Craig senior Daniel Thomsen led all city golfers with a 77, tying him for fourth place with three other golfers. Parker was led by an 84 from Kadin Kleman.

Middleton’s Kip Sullivan won the event with a 2-over-par 74, and teammate Carson Frisch took third with a 76. Ryan Mirwald of Verona finished second with a 75.

Parker and Craig open WIAA postseason play at the Badger Regional on Tuesday.

Big Eight boys golf

Conference Meet

At Evansville Golf Course (Par 72)

TEAM RESULTS

Middleton 307, Verona 323, Sun Prairie 329, Parker 343, Madison Memorial 343, Craig 359, Madison West 372, Madison La Follette 374, Beloit Memorial 385

TOP MEDALISTS

Kip Sullivan (Middleton) 74, Ryan Mirwald (Verona) 75, Carson Frisch (Middleton) 76, Daniel Thomsen (JC) 77, Mickey Keating (SP) 77, Griffin Oberneder (BM) 77, Jacob Beckman (Mid) 77

TEAM RESULTS

Middleton (307)—Kip Sullivan 74, Carson Frisch 76, Jacob Beckman 77, Tommy Kriewaldt 80

Verona (323)—Ryan Mirwald 75, Austin Gaby 79, Cale Rufenacht 80, Andrew Aune 89

Sun Prairie (329)—Mickey Keating 77, Ethan Carrick 79, Ryan Batterman 85, Dalton List 88

Parker (343)—Kadin Kleman 84, Jay Gorman 85, Zack Millner 86, Grady Skoglund 88

Madison Memorial (343)—Silas Pickhardt 82, Matt Sorenson 84, Isaac Schmidt 87, Ethan Williams 90

Craig (359)—Daniel Thomsen 77, David Lux 91, Connor Kelly 93, Eric Engstrom 98

Madison West (372)—Joe Cranley 86, Elliot Berry 94, Erik Buinevicius 95, Steven Wilke 97

Madison La Follette (374)—George Philbin 88, Garrett May 89, Will Comts 98, Kyle DeVries 99

Beloit Memorial (385)—Griffin Oberneder 77, Corey Brown 100, Alex Hoey 101, Aiden Wright 107

Madison East (inc)—Noah Lopez 98, Bryn Ostby 110, Zach Bower 116