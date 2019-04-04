JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker’s boys golf team made its first state appearance last year since 2012.

Led by Big Eight player of the year Matt Zimmerman, the Vikings finished 10th in the Division 1 state meet.

Can Parker make it two straight trips despite the graduation of four of its top five golfers?

“This will be a revamped Parker golf team,” coach Sam Van Galder said. “Losing 11 seniors, four of them on varsity, this group has their hands full to step in and keep up the momentum this program has built over the last 5 years.”

Parker, which won a sectional title at the Janesville Country Club last year, tees off on the 2019 season next Wednesday with a Big Eight triangular meet at Krueger Haskell Golf Course against Beloit Memorial and Madison East.

Jay Gorman is the lone senior on the Parker roster and the team captain. Van Galder expects a breakout year for Gorman.

“I’m excited for Jay to have a full season at the varsity level,” Van Galder said. “He has had to battle to make the top five the past few years, but this year, the team is his.”

Two other golfers saw varsity time last year, including junior Kadin Kleman, who played at state last year. Zack Milner also played varsity, at times, last season.

“Zack has made some great gains in his game, while Kadin’s game looks good. He will be a crucial part of this year’s team success.”

Juniors Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan Roberts are expected to round out the five varsity players.

Van Galder said both golfers have made huge strides with their overall play from last season.

Two others to keep an eye on are freshmen Grady Skoglund and Jake Naber.

Van Galder said the key to this year’s team will be to utilize course management and to limit big scores on any particular hole.

“It’s all about limiting mistakes and decision-making on the course,” Van Galder said. “That means turned 7s into 5s by chipping and putting better that your opponent. The short game is huge, and something I stress every night in practice.”

Parker’s schedule:

April: 10—At Beloit Memorial, 2 p.m.; 15—At Edgewood Invitational, noon; 16—Madison West, Madison Memorial, 2 p.m.; 19—Tri-City Invitational, 8 a.m.; 20—Tri-City Invitational, 10 a.m.; 23—Madison La Follette, Middleton, 2 p.m.; 26—At Fort Atkinson Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; 29—At Janesville Craig, 2 p.m.

May: 3—At Beloit Invitational, noon; 4—Ashenfelter Invitational, 8 a.m.; 6—At Verona, 2 p.m.; 13—At Memorial Invitational, noon; 16—At Big Eight Conference Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Corey takes over at Craig

Brent Corey takes over at Janesville Craig and is excited to see his young team in action.

The Cougars begin play Monday with a Big Eight triangular in Madison against Memorial and La Follette.

“We’ve had a good first week of practice,” Corey said. “The boys are working hard on their games and showing improvement each day.”

Although nine of the players vying for one of the five varsity spots are underclassmen, Corey is counting on seniors Daniel Thomsen and Connor Kelly to be at the top of the lineup.

Both played varsity last year and played extensively in the offseason.

“Those two will be the leaders on our team,” Corey said. “They bring the most experience coming into the season, and I look for those two to bring some consistency to our scoring.”

Junior David Lux will likely start as the No. 3 player on varsity, with sophomore Koby Porter penciled in at No. 4.

“David is a confident player and has high expectations for himself,” Corey said. “And Koby has been a pleasant surprise. He has been showing improvement each night in practice.”

The final spot on varsity is a battle between junior Jed Wegner, sophomore Eric Engstrom and freshman Clayton Churchill.

Mark Jahnke and Tommy Thomsen are also in the mix.

“I just want the boys to continue to work hard on their games and continue to improve,” Corey said. “Hopefully, we’ll be playing our best golf at the end of the season.”

Craig’s schedule:

April: 8—At Madison Memorial, 2 p.m.; 11—At Monona Grove Invitational, 8 a.m.; 19—Tri-City Invitational, 8 a.m.; 20—Tri-City Invitational, 10 a.m.; 22—At Madison East, 2 p.m.; 26—At Fort Atkinson Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; 29—Janesville Parker, 2 p.m.

May: 3—At Beloit Memorial Invitational, noon; 4—Ashenfelter Invitational, 9 a.m.; 8—At Beloit Memorial, 2 p.m.; 13—At Madison Memorial Invitational, noon; 16—At Big Eight Conference Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Badger, Edgerton lead area teams

Parker was not the only area team to make a state appearance last year.

Edgerton finished second in Division 2 at the state meet, while Lake Geneva Badger was 12th in Division 1.

Badger returns four of its top five golfers from a year ago.

Leading the way is Blake Wisdom. The senior was seventh at state last year after an impressive 4-over par total for the 36-hole tournament.

Other returnees for Badger are senior Ben Rademaker, junior Carter Parent and sophomore Luke Abram.

Edgerton is led by Kyle Wille and Joe Forsting. The seniors helped lead the Crimson Tide to the Rock Valley Conference title last season and the runner-up trophy at state. Forsting finished tied for 13th at state and Wille tied for 18th. Edgerton is ranked fourth in the state in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association preseason poll.

Milton, which narrowly missed finishing second at the Division 1 Parker Sectional last season and qualifying for state, is led by senior AJ Gray.