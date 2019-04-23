Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker's boys golf teams found mixed results Tuesday.

Playing at Riverside, Parker shot a 333 total to beat Madison La Follette but lost to a red-hot Middleton team that fired a impressive 288 total.

Craig played at Yahara Hills in Madison. The Cougars defeated Madison East but lost to Verona.

Zack Milner shot 74 and Kadin Kleman 76 to lead Parker, which shot its season-low total.

Middleton had all four of its golfers shoot 76 or better, including a 5-under 67 from Kip Sullivan.

"The pins were actually pretty tough today," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "Middleton is just that good. That was an amazing round.

"But we were much-improved. I was really happy to see that."

Daniel Thomsen fired a 77 to lead Craig.

At Riverside (par 72)

MIDDLETON 288, PARKER 333, LA FOLLETTE 384

Middleton (288)--Jacob Beckman 71; Carson Frisch 72; Kip Sullivan 67; Tim O'Malley 76

Parker (333)--Zack Milner 74; Kadin Kleman 76; Ryan Zimmerman 95; Brady Skoglund 88

La Follette (384)--Will Counts 90; George Philbin 86; Kyle DeVries 99; Zach Peetz 109

At Yahara Hills (par 72)

VERONA 308, CRAIG 345, EAST inc.

Verona (308)--Austin Gaby 73; Cale Rufenacht 73; Ryan Mirwald 80; Jake Rebholz 82

Craig (345)--Daniel Thomsen 77; Connor Kelly 86; David Lux 86; Koby Porter 96

East (inc)--Noah Lopez 83; Bryn Ostby 95; Zach Bower 126