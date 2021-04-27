Janesville Parker's boys golfers went 1-1 in a Big Eight Conference triangular Tuesday.
The Vikings shot 401 to finish behind Madison West (346) but ahead of Madison East (456) at Yahara Hills in Madison.
Grady Skoglund earned medalist honors for Parker, shooting a 9-over 81 that included three consecutive birdies at one point on the back nine.
Jacob Naber shot 92 and Sullivan DeGarmo had a 94 for the Vikings, who are back in action Monday.
MADISON WEST 346, JANESVILLE PARKER 401, MADISON EAST 456
At Yahara Hills
Parker--Grady Skoglund 41-40--81, Jacob Naber 46-46--92, Sullivan DeGarmo 45-49--94, Logan Dahlke 67-67--134.