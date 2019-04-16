Janesville Parker's boys golf team opened Big Eight Conference play with a split Tuesday.

The host Vikings shot 375, losing to Madison Memorial (351) but beating Madison West by two strokes.

"We've scored a little higher than I thought we might over our first couple rounds," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "There's potential to improve, but they'll have to put the time in and want it to happen."

Memorial's Silas Pickhart posted the low score of the afternoon, shooting 10-over 82.

Parker was led by Zack Milner's 89, while Jay Gorman shot 90.

Parker, Janesville Craig, Beloit Memorial and Fort Atkinson will compete in the Tri-City tournament Friday and Saturday at Glen Erin.

MEMORIAL 351, PARKER 375, WEST 377

At Riverside GC (72)

Madison Memorial--Silas Pickhardt 82, Matt Sorenson 85, Isaac Schmidt 91, Ethan Williams 93

Janesville Parker--Zack Milner 89, Jay Gorman 90, Ryan Zimmerman 103, Grady Skoglund 93

Madison West--Joe Cranley 96, Erik Buinevicius 87, Mikde Buss 96, Jackson Schoer 98