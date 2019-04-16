01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker's boys golf team opened Big Eight Conference play with a split Tuesday.

The host Vikings shot 375, losing to Madison Memorial (351) but beating Madison West by two strokes.

"We've scored a little higher than I thought we might over our first couple rounds," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "There's potential to improve, but they'll have to put the time in and want it to happen."

Memorial's Silas Pickhart posted the low score of the afternoon, shooting 10-over 82.

Parker was led by Zack Milner's 89, while Jay Gorman shot 90.

Parker, Janesville Craig, Beloit Memorial and Fort Atkinson will compete in the Tri-City tournament Friday and Saturday at Glen Erin.

MEMORIAL 351, PARKER 375, WEST 377

At Riverside GC (72)

Madison Memorial--Silas Pickhardt 82, Matt Sorenson 85, Isaac Schmidt 91, Ethan Williams 93

Janesville Parker--Zack Milner 89, Jay Gorman 90, Ryan Zimmerman 103, Grady Skoglund 93

Madison West--Joe Cranley 96, Erik Buinevicius 87, Mikde Buss 96, Jackson Schoer 98

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.