Milton fired a team score of 295 strokes to win the Badger East Conference’s second mini meet of the season, with junior Brett Wieland taking top medalist honors with a 68 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
Senior Xander Wuetrich took third for the Red Hawks with a 72, and senior Deegan Riley was part of a three-way tie for fifth at 75. Junior Michael Axe tied for 13th with an 80 to round out Milton’s varsity scorers.
BADGER EAST MINI MEET NO. 2
At The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove
TEAM SCORES
Milton 295, Waunakee 302, DeForest 312, Fort Atkinson 320, Monona Grove 328, Stoughton 336, Beaver Dam 391, Watertown 418
Badger ties for third in Southern Lakes major — Badgers junior Charlie Huerth shot a 76 to finish third as an individual and lead his team to a third-place finish (tied with Waterford) in the first Southern Lakes major golf meet of the season Tuesday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant.
All four Badgers golfers posted sub-100 scores in the meet. Westosha Central was the team champ with a score of 325, and Union Grove senior Jacob Brown was the top individual, carding a 71.
Elkhorn finished sixth, paced by fourth-place finisher Evan Leahy’s 81. Delavan- Darien shot a season-low score of 375.
SOUTHERN LAKES MAJOR MEET NO. 1
At Ives Grove Golf Links, Sturtevant
TEAM SCORES
Westosha Central 325, Union Grove 338, Waterford 346, Lake Geneva Badger 346, Burlington 365, Elkhorn 368, Wilmot 369, Delavan-Darien 375
AREA INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Badger (346)—Charlie Huerth 76, Grant Bittner 84, Bradley Hart 92, Jimmy Kirchschlager 94.