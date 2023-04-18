01STOCK_GOLF

Milton fired a team score of 295 strokes to win the Badger East Conference’s second mini meet of the season, with junior Brett Wieland taking top medalist honors with a 68 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Tuesday.

Senior Xander Wuetrich took third for the Red Hawks with a 72, and senior Deegan Riley was part of a three-way tie for fifth at 75. Junior Michael Axe tied for 13th with an 80 to round out Milton’s varsity scorers.

