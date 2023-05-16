Xander Wuetrich watches his shot clear a water hazard at the Badger East Conference Championship on Tuesday at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Wuetrich finished second overall with a 75 while his team also took second behind Waunakee with a 314. Story on Page 28.
Milton placed three golfers in the top six at the Badger East Conference meet at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, but the Red Hawks finished three strokes behind meet champ Waunakee.
The Warriors posted a team score of 311 while the Red Hawks had a 314, barely edging out DeForest and the Norskies’ 316.
Xander Wuetrich of Milton finished second overall with a 75 behind KC Nickel of Waunakee, who shot a round of 73.
Brett Wieland took fourth overall for the Red Hawks, the No. 10 team in Division 1 in the state golf coaches association’s latest rankings, while teammate Deegan Riley placed sixth with a 78.
Michael Axe was Milton’s final varsity scorer, posting an 84 to finish in 18th place. But Waunakee’s third and fourth finishers both posted better scores to lift their team to the win. The Warriors were No. 8 in the latest rankings.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 311, Milton 314, DeForest 316, Fort Atkinson 327, Monona Grove 343, Stoughton 355, Beaver Dam 383, Watertown 390