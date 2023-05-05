Milton’s Brett Wieland tees off at the 10th hole at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit during the Beloit Invitational on Friday. Wieland was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
Milton’s Brett Wieland tees off at the 10th hole at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit during the Beloit Invitational on Friday. Wieland was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
Milton’s Deegan Riley chips his ball onto the ninth green during the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday. Riley was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
Milton’s Xander Wuetrich putts toward the ninth hole during the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit on Friday. Wuetrich was among four, including two teammates, to tie for the best individual score at the meet. The Red Hawks also won the team title by one shot over Madison Memorial.
A busy week for Milton's boys golf team came to a satisfying end Friday at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
Three Red Hawks golfers — seniors Deegan Riley and Xander Wuetrich and junior Brett Wieland — were part of a four-way tie for first after all shooting a 72 in the Beloit Invitational.
Their three scores carried Milton to the team crown at the meet with a total score of 303.
Among the teams the No. 7-ranked Red Hawks beat in the invite were No. 10 Madison Memorial, which was a stroke behind Milton at 304 and whose Charlie Erlandson was the fourth player to fire a 72, and No. 6 Janesville Craig, which finished with a 309.
Craig's top performances were junior Easton Haworth's 74 and junior Bryce Sullivan's 75.
Beloit Turner finished in the top half of the team standings, taking eight place with a 345 led by Ethan Hale's 81.
Janesville Parker's Ethan Jones also shot an 81, the Vikings' best score among their team total of 371, good for 16th place in the standings.
Parker is scheduled to host the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Three of the top 10 teams in the current Division 1 state rankings are in the Ashenfelter field: No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead, No. 5 Milwaukee Marquette and Craig.
Other teams that played at Krueger Haskell and will also play at Riverside include Craig, Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Orfordville Parkview and Watertown.
Area teams Clinton and Edgerton also will play at Riverside, but they did not play in Beloit on Friday. The Crimson Tide are the No. 4 team in the state in Division 2 in the latest rankings.
BELOIT INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS FRIDAY
Milton 303, Madison Memorial 304, Janesville Craig 309, DeForest 324, Sun Prairie West 334, Fort Atkinson 338, Beloit Memorial 342, Beloit Turner 345, Sun Prairie East 347, Madison West 348, Kenosha Tremper 349, Madison La Follette 350, Elkhorn 358, Burlington 360, Monroe 365, Janesville Parker 371, Delavan-Darien 386, Brodhead 394, Watertown 400, Orfordville Parkview 454.