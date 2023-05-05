A busy week for Milton's boys golf team came to a satisfying end Friday at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.

Three Red Hawks golfers — seniors Deegan Riley and Xander Wuetrich and junior Brett Wieland — were part of a four-way tie for first after all shooting a 72 in the Beloit Invitational.

