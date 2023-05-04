01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

Waunakee edged past Milton, the sixth-ranked team in the state in Division 1, to win a Badger East Conference boys golf mini meet at Koshkonong Mounds in Fort Atkinson on Thursday.

The Warriors posted a team score of 302 with the Red Hawks close behind with a 309. Fort Atkinson finished third with a 309.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you