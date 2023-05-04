01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

The Milton Red Hawks and team member Brett Wieland each picked up fifth-place finishes at the Holmen Viking Invitational in Onalaska on Wednesday.

Wieland's 18-hole score of 80 led No. 6-ranked Milton, which finished with a team total of 341, tied for fifth with Mineral Point.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you