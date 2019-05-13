Middleton's talented high school boys golf team picked up another title Monday.

The Cardinals shot 304 at Blackhawk Country Club to win the Spartan Invitational by 12 strokes over Waunakee.

Jacob Beckman's even-par 72 led the way for Middleton.

Janesville Craig shot 356 to finish seventh in the 12-team field. David Lux and Daniel Thomsen each carded rounds of 84 for the Cougars. Connor Kelly had an 88.

Parker shot 359 to take eighth. Jay Gorman, Ryan Zimmerman and Zack Milner each shot 89.

The Big Eight Conference meet is Thursday at Evansville.

Spartan Invitational

At Blackhawk CC (72)

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 304, Waunakee 316, Verona 335, Sun Prairie 341, DeForest 346, Oregon 351, Janesville Craig 356, Janesville Parker 359, Madison Memorial 362, Lodi 364, Madison West 377, Madison La Follette 403

TOP MEDALISTS

Jacob Beckman (Mid) 72, Silas Pickhardt (MM) 75, Ethan Carrick (SP) 76, Joe Guerrera (Wau) 76

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Craig--David Lux 84, Daniel Thomsen 84, Connor Kelly 88, Eric Engstrom 100

Parker--Jay Gorman 89, Ryan Zimmerman 89, Zack Milner 89, Kadin Kleman 92.