Boys golf Madison Memorial helps unbeaten Janesville Craig clinch outright Big Eight golf dual meet title GAZETTE STAFF May 13, 2023 Janesville Craig is the Big Eight Conference boys golf regular season champion.The Cougars finished dual meet play with an unbeaten 9-0-1 record.The 297-297 tie came against Middleton on Tuesday, a meet punctuated by Wyatt Marshall's ace on No. 17 followed by a birdie on No. 18 at Bishops Bay Country Club.The next day, Craig beat Madison Memorial, another of the Big Eight's top teams, 300-303 to wrap up its conference schedule.Memorial and Middleton played each other Friday as part of a quadrangular at Yahara Hills in Madison, where the Spartans beat the Cardinals 294-298, leaving Middleton with an 8-1-1 league record.