Led by medalist Silas Pickhardt, the Madison Memorial boys golf team topped a field of 19 teams Friday at the Beloit Memorial Invite.

Pickhardt fired a 3-over 73 at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, finishing a stroke ahead of Lake Geneva Badger's Blake Wisdom.

The Spartans (315) also narrowly held off the Badgers (317) in the team standings. Elkhorn (352) was fourth.

Janesville Parker (358) and Janesville Craig (362) finished within four strokes of each other and placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

Craig's Daniel Thomsen shot 79 to lead Janesville's golfers, with teammate Connor Kelly shooting 82. Kadin Kleman led Parker with an 80, followed by Grady Skoglund (91) and Zack Milner (91).

The Cougars and Vikings will compete Saturday in the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course.

Beloit Memorial Invite

At Krueger-Haskell (70)

Madison Memorial 315, Badger 317, Sun Prairie 333, Elkhorn 352, Kenosha Tremper 357, Janesville Parker 358, Janesville Craig 362, Monroe 369, La Follette 376, Parkview, 379, Beloit Memorial 385, Racine Horlick 406, Brodhead 410, Fort Atkinson 413, Madison West 416, Turner 424.

TOP MEDALISTS

Silas Pickhardt, Madison Memorial, 73; Blake Wisdom, Badger, 74; Cameron Huss, Kenosha Tremper, 74; Ethan Carrick, Sun Prairie, 75.

AREA RESULTS

Badger (317)--Blake Wisdom 74, TJ Walton 79, Luke Abram 80, Ben Rademaker 84.

Elkhorn (352)--Nolan Shirk 78, Nolan Ahler 90, Nick Keller 91, Q Woyak 93.

Janesville Parker (358)--Kadin Kleman 80, Grady Skoglund 91, Zack Milner 91, Jay Gorman 96.

Janesville Craig (362)--Daniel Thomsen 79, Connor Kelly 82, David Lux 97, Jed Wagner 104.

Parkview (379)--Trey Oswald 79, Madi Vine 93, Isaiah Jester 100, Danni Akey 107.

Brodhead (410)--Dayton Oliver 86, Onni Oliver 100, Derrick Osborne 111, Wyatt Visger 113.

Turner (424)--Noah Sweet 94, Cameron Covey 100, Ben Peiffer 108, Sean McMillian 122.