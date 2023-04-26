Lake Geneva Badger’s boys golf team shot a 348 at the Brookfield Central Invitational at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls on Wednesday.
Badgers junior Charlie Huerth was among seven players tied for eighth with a 76.
Hunter Thibert of Mequon Homestead and Sam Dethloff of Menomonee Falls tied for the invite’s low score with a 70. Oconomowoc won the team title with a 301.
Badger shaved 12 strokes off the team score it posted Tuesday in Elkhorn (see below).
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
At Wanaki Golf Course, Menomonee Falls
TEAM SCORES
Oconomowoc 301, Sheboygan North 302, Marquette 303, Mequon Homestead 307, Notre Dame Academy 315, Hartford Union 315, Waukesha West 315, Menomonee Falls 317, Germantown 320, Wauwatosa co-op 320, Hamilton 329, Cedarburg 331, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 332, Brookfield East 333, Brookfield Central 335, Brookfield Central 2 335, Muskego 338, Waukesha North 344, Lake Geneva Badger 348, Kettle Moraine 350, Watertown 398, Waukesha South incomplete
TOP THREE PLUS TIES
t1. Hunter Thibert (MH) 70. t1. Sam Dethloff (MF) 70. t3. Jackson Cross (Marq) 71. t3. Mason Schmidtke (SN) 71.
AREA TEAM
19. Badger (348)—t8. Charlie Huerth 76. t81. Grant Bittner 87. 89. Jimmy Kirchschlager 89. 101. Aiden Bastek 96. t108. Bradley Hart 105.
Southern Lakes Conference major meet No. 2 — Westosha Central cruised to the team title at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn on Tuesday.
All five of the Falcons varsity golfers placed in the top eight, including places two through five, to give the team a winning score of 313. The next closest team was Waterford with a 334.
Jacob Brown of Union Grove posted the day’s best individual score with a 73.
Elkhorn’s Quinten Luehne finished in a three-way tie for 11th after shooting an 84, while Lake Geneva Badger was the top area team with a total score of 360. Badger junior Grant Bittner shot an 85 to lead his team, a stroke ahead of junior teammate Charlie Huerth.
The Elks were close behind the Badgers in the team standings with a 362.
Delavan-Darien was eighth with a team total of 403, led by Hunter Rendon’s 88, which put him in a tie for 18th.
SOUTHERN LAKES MAJOR MEET NO. 2
At Evergreen Country Club, Elkhorn
TEAM SCORES
Westosha Central 313, Waterford 334, Union Grove 335, Lake Geneva Badger 360, Burlington 361, Elkhorn 362, Wilmot 364, Delavan-Darien 403
TOP THREE PLUS TIES
1. Jacob Brown (UG) 73. 2. Dylan Bruni (WC) 75. 3. Connor L’Esperance (WC) 77.
AREA TEAMS
4. Badger (360)—14. Grant Bittner 85, 15. Charlie Huerth 86, 26. Bradley Hart 93, 28. Aiden Bastek 96, t33. Jimmy Kirchschlager 99.
6. Elkhorn (362)—t11. Quinten Luehne 84. t21. Evan Leahy 89. t24. Sebasthian Datka 91. t31. Evan Ahler 98. 35. Joshua Hansen 101.
8. Delavan-Darien (403)—t18. Hunter Rendon 88. t29. Griffin Struck 97. 36. Parker Dixon 108. t38. Garrity Morris 110. 40. Iziah Rice 112.