Janesville Craig's varsity boys golf foursome broke the 300 threshold at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday, shooting a 299 to win another invitational.

Milton's Xander Wuetrich, meanwhile, took medalist honors with a 1-under 70 to lead the field at The Oaks Golf Course. Wuetrich's Red Hawks were second to the Cougars with a team score of 301.

