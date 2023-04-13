Easton Haworth of Janesville Craig follows through on a tee shot at the Monona Grove Invitational at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Haworth was one of three Cougars to fire a 4-over 75. Their scores, along with Bryce Sullivan's 74, gave Craig the team win at the invitational with a score of 299.
Deegan Riley of Milton hits a tee shot during the Monona Grove Invitational at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Thursday. Riley shot a 2-over 73 to finish in a four-way tie for third, and the Red Hawks were second as a team with a 301.
Easton Haworth of Janesville Craig follows through on a tee shot at the Monona Grove Invitational at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Haworth was one of three Cougars to fire a 4-over 75. Their scores, along with Bryce Sullivan's 74, gave Craig the team win at the invitational with a score of 299.
Deegan Riley of Milton hits a tee shot during the Monona Grove Invitational at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Thursday. Riley shot a 2-over 73 to finish in a four-way tie for third, and the Red Hawks were second as a team with a 301.
Janesville Craig's varsity boys golf foursome broke the 300 threshold at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday, shooting a 299 to win another invitational.
Milton's Xander Wuetrich, meanwhile, took medalist honors with a 1-under 70 to lead the field at The Oaks Golf Course. Wuetrich's Red Hawks were second to the Cougars with a team score of 301.
Craig's top scorers were again tightly bunched near the top of the leaderboard. It was junior Bryce Sullivan leading the pack Thursday with a 4-over 74. Sophomore Alex Falligant, junior Easton Haworth and senior Ben Janke were all one stroke behind their teammate at 75 to round out Craig's scoring.
Deegan Riley of Milton was one of four golfers tied for third in the invitational at 3-over 73. Brett Wieland's 77 and Jace Gray's 81 were the Red Hawks' other scorers.
Edgerton's Cameron Lee shot a 6-over 76 to tie four others for 13th, while the Crimson Tide finished sixth in the team standings with a 318.
Janesville Parker was 23rd as a team with 399. Senior Kealand Sauser's 96 was the Vikings' top individual.
MONONA GROVE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 299, Milton 301, Hartford Union 311, Marquette 313, Fort Atkinson 317, Edgerton 318, DeForest 319, Brookfield East 322, Monona Grove 325, Stoughton 329, Madison West 329, Sun Prairie East 332, Mount Horeb 337, Sauk Prairie 339, Baraboo 340, Berlin 345, Beloit Memorial 348, McFarland 355, Madison La Follette 361, Jefferson 376, Abundant Life Christian 388, Portage 395, Janesville Parker 399, Watertown 400
AREA TEAMS
Janesville Craig (299)—Bryce Sullivan 74, Alex Falligant 75, Easton Haworth 75, Ben Janke 75.