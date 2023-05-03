01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig's state-ranked boys golf team went on the road to face both Sun Prairie schools at Prairie Pines Golf Club in Sun Prairie and produced a familiar result.

The Cougars' five varsity players all carded scores of 81 or better for a team score of 308 and cruised to victory over both West and East in Big Eight Conference competition Wednesday afternoon.

