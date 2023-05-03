Janesville Craig's state-ranked boys golf team went on the road to face both Sun Prairie schools at Prairie Pines Golf Club in Sun Prairie and produced a familiar result.
The Cougars' five varsity players all carded scores of 81 or better for a team score of 308 and cruised to victory over both West and East in Big Eight Conference competition Wednesday afternoon.
Senior Ben Janke was Craig's top golfer on the day, carding a round of 75 to earn top medalist honors. He edged out teammate Wyatt Marshall, a junior, who shot a 76.
Sophomore Alex Falligant was close behind in fourth place overall with a 78, and junior Easton Haworth shot a 79. Craig's fifth varsity player, Bryce Sullivan, had an 81.
The Cougars, the golf coaches association's No. 6 team in the state in Division 1 voting this week, will play in the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday and then in the Janesville Parker-hosted Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday morning.
BIG EIGHT TRIANGULAR
Janesville Craig 308, Sun Prairie West 329, Sun Prairie East 347
TOP THREE FINISHERS
1. Ben Janke (JC) 75. 2. Wyatt Marshall (JC) 76. 3. Alex Oehrlein (SPW) 77.
