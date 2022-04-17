HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF Janesville Craig boys golf team finishes third in Big Eight Conference triangular Gazette staff Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW GLARUSThe Janesville Craig boys golf team came up short in a Big Eight Conference triangular on Friday at Edelweiss Country Club.Madison Memorial shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 317 to defeat Verona and Craig. Verona finished with a team score of 340, three shots ahead of the Cougars.Bryce Sullivan led Craig with a 7-over par 79.“Conditions were again cold and windy,” Craig coach Brent Corey said. “I thought our guys battled for every shot.“Bryce and Easton (Howarth) did a really nice job managing tough conditions today. Overall, very proud of our effort, but am looking forward to some good weather.”BIG EIGHT TRIANGULARAt Edelweiss CC, par 72Team scores—Madison Memorial 317, Verona 340, Janesville Craig 343.Craig (343)—Bryce Sullivan 79; Wyatt Marshall 88; Easton Howarth 83; Owin Lewellin 93.Memorial (317)—Charlie Erlandson 79; Isaac Schmidt 74: Sam Goodager 83; Devin Raven 81.Verona (340)—Noah Ehlenbach 89; Zack Zimmerman 87; Anthony Heinrichs 82; Steve Shorter 82. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Boys Golf Brent Corey Bryce Sullivan Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form