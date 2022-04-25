Big Eight Conference powerhouse Middleton took the team honors in the 21-team Madison Edgewood Invitational, held Monday at Blackhawk Golf Course near the shore of Lake Mendota.
The Cardinals finished with a score of 312, six shots better than runner-up Waunakee (318). Madison Memorial finished third at 322 and host Edgewood was fourth at 326.
Milton finished sixth at 337, Janesville Craig was eighth at 341 and Janesville Parker took 16th with a 370 total.
Middleton’s Dain Johnson took medalist honors with a 1-under par 71. Waunakee’s Max Brud was second with a 73.
Bryce Sullivan scored 82 to lead Craig’s golfers, with Brady Skoglund’s 84 pacing Parker. Zack Bothun tallied an 82 to lead Milton.
“That course always seems to bite Janesville teams pretty hard,” Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. “It was pretty cold off the lake there.”
EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL
At Blackhawk GC, Madison, par 72
Team scores—Middleton 312; Waunakee 318; Madison Memorial 322; Madison Edgewood 326; Holmen 335; Milton 337; Verona 338; Janesville Craig 341; Monona Grove 342; Sun Prairie 344; Oregon 347; Fort Atkinson 351; Stoughton 352; Beloit Memorial 354; Madison Memorial B 358; Janesville Parker 370; Madison Edgewood B 371; Madison West 380; Monroe 387; Madison La Follette 403; Madison East 441.
Top five individuals—Dain Johnson, Mid, 71; Max Brud, Wau, 73; Zeke Boos, MEd, 76; Sam Godager, MM, 77; Isaac Schmidt, MM, 78.