Janesville Craig’s boys golf team opened up Big Eight Conference play Wednesday by splitting a triangular.
The Cougars hosted Verona and Sun Prairie at Glen Erin Golf Course. Verona won, shooting a 313 to beat Craig by 23 strokes. Sun Prairie was third at 351.
Verona’s Zack Zimmerman was medalist by shooting a 2-over-par 73.
Craig’s Wyatt Marshall and Verona’s Jake Rebholz tied for the next best score at 78.
Craig also got an 84 from Bryce Sullivan, an 85 from Easton Haworth and an 89 from Eric Engstrom.
The Cougars are back in action Monday.
VERONA 313, CRAIG 336, SUN PRAIRIE 351
At Glen Erin (71)
Verona—Andrew Aune 39-44—83, Jake Rebholz 41-37—78, Zack Zimmerman 37-36—73, Noah Ehlenbach 39-40—79.
Craig—Wyatt Marshall 38-40—78, Bryce Sullivan 41-43—84, Easton Haworth 43-42—85, Eric Engstrom 42-47—89.
Sun Prairie—Tyler Schick 39-48—87, Jacob Hollfleder 42-48—90, Alex Oehrlein 42-44—86, Jordan Draws 42-46—88.
Parker girls also split—Janesville Parker’s girls team also hosted a Big Eight triangular Wednesday and also picked up a split at Riverside Golf Course.
Sun Prairie shot a 379 to earn a sweep of Parker (432) and Beloit Memorial (incomplete).
Beloit’s Sarah Ramsden had the low score with a 15-over 87.
Sarah Zimmerman (94) and Bailey Carlson (96) led the way for Parker.
SUN PRAIRIE 379, JANESVILLE PARKER 432, BELOIT MEMORIAL INC.
At Riverside (72)
Sun Prairie—Lexie Veldkamp 44-47—91, Margo Woldt 46-49—95, Ela Becker 52-49—101, Abby Rahn 48-44—92.
Parker—Sarah Zimmerman 49-45—94, Madelyn Olson 58-57—115, Bailey Carlson 48-48—96, Macy Grover 67-60—127.
Beloit—Sarah Ramsden 44-43—87, Megan Scott 56-54—110.