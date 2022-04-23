Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall watches his shot off of the 4th tee box during the second day of the Tri-City golf tournament at Glen Erin Golf Course on Friday. Marshall finished second in the tournament.
The Janesville Craig boys golf team won the rain-shortened Tri-City Tournament at Glen Erin Golf Club.
With Friday's second round cancelled early on due to heavy rain, Craig won the team title by two shots over Fort Atkinson based on Thursday's first-round results, The Cougars shot 321, with Fort Atkinson second at 323. Beloit Memorial was third at 341 and Parker fourth at 360.
Wyatt Marshall led the Cougars with a 75, Alex Falligant shot 81 and Bryce Sullivan 82.
"I am very pleased with the way that the boys battled through the conditions today (Friday)," Craig coach Brent Corey said. "They all (from all 4 schools) demonstrated great attitudes, but I don't think that any of them were disappointed that it was cut short today."
Parker got an 82 from Grady Skoglund.
Griffin Oberneder of Beloit and Mason Burke of Fort Atkinson shared medalist honors with 3-over par 74s.
TRI-CITY MEET
RESULTS THURSDAY
At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71
Team scores—Janesville Craig 321; Fort Atkinson 323; Beloit Memorial 341; Janesville Parker 360.
Top three individuals—1 (tie), Mason Burke, FA, and Griffin Oberneder, BM, 74; Wyatt Marshall, JC, 75.