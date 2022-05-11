HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF High school boys golf: Wyatt Marshall, Alex Falligant lead Janesville Craig past Madison West Gazette staff May 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThings are definitely looking up for the Janesville Craig boys golf team.The Cougars played what coach Brent Corey called “our best team golf of the year” on Tuesday, taking a 310-340 victory over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Glen Erin Golf Course.Wyatt Marshall shot a 4-over-par 75 from his No. 1 spot for the Cougars, but his score was matched by freshman Alex Falligant, whose 75 was his lowest score of the season.Falligant sank a shot from 115 yards out for an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole.Easton Haworth and Bryce Sullivan each shot 80s for Craig, with Haworth recording his best score of the year.The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Friday with a Big Eight triangular against Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial at Riverside Golf Course.BIG EIGHT CONFERENCECRAIG 310, WEST 340At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71Medalist—Wyatt Marshall, JC, and Alex Falligant, JC, 75.Craig—Marshall 75, Falligant 75, Bryce Sullivan 80, Easton Haworth 80, Kyle Chrostowski 85. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Madison West Boys Golf Big Eight Conference Glen Erin Golf Course Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form