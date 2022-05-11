01STOCK_GOLF

JANESVILLE

Things are definitely looking up for the Janesville Craig boys golf team.

The Cougars played what coach Brent Corey called “our best team golf of the year” on Tuesday, taking a 310-340 victory over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Glen Erin Golf Course.

Wyatt Marshall shot a 4-over-par 75 from his No. 1 spot for the Cougars, but his score was matched by freshman Alex Falligant, whose 75 was his lowest score of the season.

Falligant sank a shot from 115 yards out for an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole.

Easton Haworth and Bryce Sullivan each shot 80s for Craig, with Haworth recording his best score of the year.

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Friday with a Big Eight triangular against Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial at Riverside Golf Course.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

CRAIG 310, WEST 340

At Glen Erin GC, Janesville, par 71

Medalist—Wyatt Marshall, JC, and Alex Falligant, JC, 75.

Craig—Marshall 75, Falligant 75, Bryce Sullivan 80, Easton Haworth 80, Kyle Chrostowski 85.

