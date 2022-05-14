High school boys golf: Janesville Craig tops Janesville Parker and Beloit in Big Eight triangular Gazette staff May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEWith all four players shooting 85 or better, Janesville Craig's boys golf team defeated Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday at Riverside Golf Course.Led by Wyatt Marshall's 79, Craig finished with a total of 325.Parker, led by co-medalist Grady's Skoglund's 77, totaled 335 and Beloit 345.Bryce Sullivan had 80 for the Cougars and Kyle Chrostowski added an 81.Chris Hamilton had 83 for Parker's second-lowest score.Beloit's Griffin Oberneder fired a 77 to tie Skoglund for the low round.Big Eight TriangularAt Riverside GC, Janesville, par 72Team scores—Janesville Craig 325, Janesville Parker 335, Beloit Memorial 335Top three individuals—1,Grady Skoglund, JP, 77; Griffin Oberneder, BM, 77; 3, Wyatt Marshall, JC, 79.Parker—Luke Pleiss, 87; Jake Naber, 88; Chris Hamilton 83.Craig—Bryce Sullivan, 80; Kyle Chrostowski, 81; Easton Haworth, 85. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Boys Golf Parker Boys Golf Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form