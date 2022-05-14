01STOCK_GOLF

JANESVILLE

With all four players shooting 85 or better, Janesville Craig's boys golf team defeated Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday at Riverside Golf Course.

Led by Wyatt Marshall's 79, Craig finished with a total of 325.

Parker, led by co-medalist Grady's Skoglund's 77, totaled 335 and Beloit 345.

Bryce Sullivan had 80 for the Cougars and Kyle Chrostowski added an 81.

Chris Hamilton had 83 for Parker's second-lowest score.

Beloit's Griffin Oberneder fired a 77 to tie Skoglund for the low round.

Big Eight Triangular

At Riverside GC, Janesville, par 72

Team scores—Janesville Craig 325, Janesville Parker 335, Beloit Memorial 335

Top three individuals—1,Grady Skoglund, JP, 77; Griffin Oberneder, BM, 77; 3, Wyatt Marshall, JC, 79.

Parker—Luke Pleiss, 87; Jake Naber, 88; Chris Hamilton 83.

Craig—Bryce Sullivan, 80; Kyle Chrostowski, 81; Easton Haworth, 85.

