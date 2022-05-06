JANESVILLE
Wyatt Marshall shot a 4-over par 76 to lead Janesville Craig's boys golf team to a third-place finish in Division 1 at the Ashenfelter Invitational on Saturday at Riverside Golf Course.
Marquette University won the Division 1 title with a score of 320, with Hartland Arrowhead second at 328. Craig had a 331 total to finish third.
In the Division 2 meet, Monona Grove finished four shots better than Edgerton to win the team title. Janesville Parker was seventh.
Sebastian Kasun of Waukesha West was the overall medalist with a 1-under par 71.
Jackson Piacsek of Waukesha North was the Division 2 medalist with a 76.
Grady Skoglund had a 79 to pace Parker.
Ashenfelter Invitational
At Riverside (Par 72)
Division 1
TEAM SCORES
Marquette University 320, Hartland Arrowhead 328, Janesville Craig 331, Franklin 332, Beloit Memorial 336, Oregon 340, Oconomowoc 340, Westosha Central 350, Janesville Craig B 359, Hartford 364, Madison La Follette 374, Waukesha South 408, Watertown 420.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Sebastian Kasun (WW) 71; 2. Logan Suter (Oc) 75; 3. Wyatt Marshall (JC) 76; 4. Bode King (HA) 77; 5. Zach Koch (Fr) 78.
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig—Bryce Sullivan 83; Alex Falligant 90; Easton Howarth 82.
Craig B—Kyle Chrostowski 81; Owen Lewellen 91; Chase Rice 94; Clayton Churchill.
Division 2
TEAM SCORES
Monona Grove 328, Edgerton 332, Fort Atkinson 356, Waukesha North 356, Waterford 358, Catholic Memorial 370, Janesville Parker 371, Grafton 375, The Prairie School 392, McFarland 408, Orfordville Parkview 419, Kenosha St. Joseph 437, Clinton 516.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Jackson Piacsek (WN) 76; Jacob Frederickson (MG) 78; Grady Skoglun (JP) 79; Jack Kammer (FA) 80; Trey Oswald (OP) 80.
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Parker—Luke Pleiss 92; Jake Naber 98; Kristinn Thorsson 102.
Edgerton—Caleb Kern 83; Roman Frodel 86; Brady Callmer 82; Braden Hurst 81.
Clinton—Bryce Beyer 99; Jeff Karstetter 106; Jackson Repaal 156; Dylan Miller 155.
Parkview—Toby Engle 105; Malachi Wendt 115; Maysen Wellnitz 119.
Madison Memorial wins Beloit Invitational—The Madison Memorial boys golf team dominated the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday.
The Spartans finished with a total of 309 to win the 13-team title. Janesville Craig finished third at 328 and Janesville Parker fifth at 345.
Charlie Erlandson of Memorial was the medalist with a 4-over par 74.
Craig's Wyatt Marshall was sixth with a 78.
Sullivan DeGarmo paced Parker with an 81.
"We didn't play too bad as a team considering it spit rain the whole day," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "I got a couple of nice scores from Sully DeGarmo and Luke Pleiss."
Beloit Invitational
At Krueger Haskell (par 70)
TEAM SCORES
Madison Memorial 309, Fort Atkinson 328, Janesville Craig 329, Beloit Memorial 344, Janesville Parker 345, Madison West 360, Brodhead 362, Beloit Turner 370, Kenosha Tremper 375, Delavan-Darien 376, Madison La Follette 380, Elkhorn 390, Watertown 469.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1. Charlie Erlandson (MM) 74; 2. Mason Burke (FA) 76; 3. Griffin Oberneder (BM) 77; 4. Sam Godager (MM) 77; 5. Isaac Schmidt (MM) 78; 6. Wyatt Marshall (JC) 78.
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig—Alex Faligant 87, Easton Howarth 83, Kyle Chrostowski 81.
Parker—Grady Skoglund 89, Jake Naber 90, Luke Pleiss 85, Sullivan DeGarmo 81.
Brodhead—Grant Purdue 88, Nolan Oliver 87, Onni Oliver 94, Austin Moe 93.
Turner—Ethan Hale 91, Logan Braasch 95, Darren Niedfeldt 90, Bevin Blum 94.
Delavan-Darien—RJ Jordan 83, Carter Lynn 93, Garrity Morris 97, Hunter Rendon 103.
Elkhorn—Evan Ahler 96, Evan Leahy 97, Quinten Luehne 91, Nick Wall 106.