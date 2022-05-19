Janesville Parker’s Jake Naber reads the green while competing in the Big Eight Conference golf meet at the Evansville Golf Club on Thursday. Naber was one of four Vikings varsity golfers to post an 89 in the conference meet.
Parker head coach Sam Van Galder watches behind as Luke Pleiss hits his ball up onto the green of the second hole while competing in the Big Eight Conference golf meet at the Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, May 19.
Janesville Craig’s Bryce Sullivan, right, and Beloit Memorial coach Tod Clary and golfer Kai Wong walk the fairway of the second hole at the Evansville Golf Club during the Big Eight Conference golf meet Thursday. Sullivan shot an 80 to lead the Cougars to a third-place finish in the conference meet. Parker finished eighth with four golfers carding an 89 on the par-72 course.
Although his team didn't win the Big Eight Conference tournament title Thursday, Janesville Craig boys golf coach Brent Corey was more than pleased with his team's performance on the difficult Evansville Golf Course layout.
Led by Bryce Sullivan and Wyatt Marshall, Craig finished third behind conference champion Madison Memorial and runner-up Middleton.
Memorial won the 10-team title with a score of 308, with Middleton seven shots back. Craig and Beloit Memorial both finished with totals of 333, but the Cougars were awarded third based on a scorecard tiebreaker.
Charlie Erlandson of Memorial won medalist honors with an even-par 72. The Spartans' Isaac Schmidt was second with a 74.
Sullivan shot 80 to finish tied for eighth and lead Craig, while Marshall shot 81.
"We played consistent golf and stayed away from any big numbers," Corey said. "We're still a young team that is growing each and every time out, with our top three scorers today all sophomores.
"We snuck past Verona today, and if you would've told me at the beginning of the season that we'd finish third in the Big Eight with as young as we are, I probable would've signed up for that."
Sophomore Kyle Chrostowski added an 82 for Craig.
Janesville Parker shot 356 to finish eighth. Jake Naber, Grady Skoglund, Sully DeGarmo and Christopher Hamilton each shot 89 for the Vikings.
"It was a tough day," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "We were starting to see improvements the past few weeks, but it all sort of came collapsing down today. Nothing seemed to be clicking for anyone.
"The regional meet is next Wednesday, and we will need to shoot much lower if we want to have a shot at making the sectional meet."
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Evansville GC, par 72
Team scores—Madison Memorial 308; Middleton 315; Janesville Craig 333 (won tiebreaker); Beloit Memorial 333; Verona 335; Madison West 337; Sun Prairie 339; Janesville Parker 356; Madison La Follette 383; Madison East 393.
Top 10 individuals—1, Charlie Erlandson, MM, 72; 2, Isaac Schmidt, MM, 74; 3, Charlie Jambor, Mid, 76; 4 (tie), Dain Johnson, Mid, and Jack Morgan, MW, 77; 6, Ethan Williams, MM, 78; 7, Tyler Schick, SP, 79; 8 (tie), Bryce Sullivan, JC, Kai Wong, BM, and Brooks Luttinen, V, 80.