Jake Naber reached new heights Tuesday in leading the Janesville Parker boys golf team to second place in a Big Eight Conference triangular meet.
Naber, a senior, shot a 10-over-par 82 at Riverside Golf Course.
Coach Sam Van Galder said Naber had never previously shot better than 90 in a high school match.
The Vikings scored a four-player, 18-hole total of 347 to finish 29 strokes behind Verona. Madison La Follette finished third at 378.
Also for Parker, Kristinn Thorsson shot 84 and Grady Skoglund 88.
The Vikings will take on Janesville Craig, Beloit Memorial and Fort Atkinson at 9 a.m. Thursday at Glen Erin Golf Course.
PARKER TRIANGULAR
At Riverside GC, par 72
Team scores—Verona 318; Janesville Parker 347; Madison La Follette 378.
Medalist—Zack Zimmerman, V, 76.
Janesville Parker—Jake Naber 82, Kristinn Thorsson 84, Grady Skoglund 88, Chris Hamilton 93.
Middleton triangular—Charlie Jambor of Middleton shot 72, and his teammates claimed the next three places with scores of 74, 75 and 77, as the Cardinals won a Big Eight triangular at Bishops Bay in Middleton.
Alec Sosnowski shot 74, Dain Johnson 75 and James Baker 77 for the Cardinals.
Craig got a 77 from Bryce Sullivan, an 80 from Wyatt Marshall, an 82 from Alex Falligant and an 87 from Kyle Chrostowski.
MIDDLETON TRIANGULAR
At Bishops Bay, Middleton, par 72
Team scores—Middleton 298; Janesville Craig 326; Madison East 384.