Hartland Arrowhead edged host Wales Kettle Moraine to win the Kettle Moraine Invitational title Tuesday at The Legend at Brandybrook course.

Arrowhead finished with a winning score of 309, with Kettle Moraine five shots back.

Edgerton finished 12th at 343 and Janesville Parker 15th at 352.

Michael Addie of Sussex Hamilton was the medalist with a 2-over par 73.

Christopher Hamilton shot 86 to lead Parker.

Brady Callmer shot 82 to pace the Crimson Tide.

Parker is scheduled to play in the Big Eight Conference tournament Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.

KETTLE MORAINE INVITATIONAL

At The Legend at Brandybrook, Wales, par 71

Team scores—Hartland Arrowhead 309; Wales Kettle Moraine 314; Milwaukee Marquette 316; Waukesha North 321; Germantown 322; Kohler 329; Oconomowoc 332; Sussex Hamilton 335; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 335; Franklin 336; Muskego 339; Edgerton 343; Madison Abundant Life co-op 344; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 351; Janesville Parker 352; Waukesha West 353; Mukwonago 361; Kettle Moraine B 363; Glendale Nicolet 371; Cedarburg 372; Oconomowoc B 375; Chilton 415.

Top five individuals—Michael Addie, SH, 73; 2, Peter Hoeppner, WN, 74; 3 (tie), Alex Koenig, WKM, 76; Marco Bamrah, MARQ, 76, Bode King, HA, 76, and William Hemauer, MARQ, 76.

Edgerton—Brady Callmer 82, Roman Frodel 85, Caleb Kern 88, Cameron Lee 88.

Janesville Parker—Christopher Hamilton 86; Jacob Naber 88, Grady Skoglund 88, Luke Pleiss 90.

