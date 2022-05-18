HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF High school boys golf: Hartland Arrowhead win Kettle Moraine Invitational: Janesville Parker 15th Gazette staff May 18, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALESHartland Arrowhead edged host Wales Kettle Moraine to win the Kettle Moraine Invitational title Tuesday at The Legend at Brandybrook course.Arrowhead finished with a winning score of 309, with Kettle Moraine five shots back.Edgerton finished 12th at 343 and Janesville Parker 15th at 352.Michael Addie of Sussex Hamilton was the medalist with a 2-over par 73.Christopher Hamilton shot 86 to lead Parker.Brady Callmer shot 82 to pace the Crimson Tide.Parker is scheduled to play in the Big Eight Conference tournament Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.KETTLE MORAINE INVITATIONALAt The Legend at Brandybrook, Wales, par 71Team scores—Hartland Arrowhead 309; Wales Kettle Moraine 314; Milwaukee Marquette 316; Waukesha North 321; Germantown 322; Kohler 329; Oconomowoc 332; Sussex Hamilton 335; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 335; Franklin 336; Muskego 339; Edgerton 343; Madison Abundant Life co-op 344; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 351; Janesville Parker 352; Waukesha West 353; Mukwonago 361; Kettle Moraine B 363; Glendale Nicolet 371; Cedarburg 372; Oconomowoc B 375; Chilton 415.Top five individuals—Michael Addie, SH, 73; 2, Peter Hoeppner, WN, 74; 3 (tie), Alex Koenig, WKM, 76; Marco Bamrah, MARQ, 76, Bode King, HA, 76, and William Hemauer, MARQ, 76.Edgerton—Brady Callmer 82, Roman Frodel 85, Caleb Kern 88, Cameron Lee 88.Janesville Parker—Christopher Hamilton 86; Jacob Naber 88, Grady Skoglund 88, Luke Pleiss 90. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed High School Boys Golf Janesville Parker Kettle Moraine Invitational Legend At Brandybrook Wales Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Death notices for May 13, 2022 Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag finalist for UW-Whitewater vice-chancellor job Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form