The Janesville Parker boys golf team finished third in a Big Eight Conference quadrangular at Yahara Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

The Vikings, led by Grady Skoglund’s 78, shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 345 to finish 48 strokes behind winner Madison Memorial at 297.

Sun Prairie shot 324. Madison East finished fourth with a 393 total.

Charlie Erlandson led Memorial with a 3-under-par 69.

Parker also got an 88 from Chris Hamilton, an 89 from Luke Pleiss and a 90 from Sullivan DeGarmo.

The Vikings are scheduled to return to action today, taking on Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight triangular at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

MADISON EAST QUAD

At Yahara Hills GC, Madison, par 72

Team scores—Madison Memorial 297; Sun Prairie 324; Janesville Parker 345; Madison East 393.

Top three individuals—Charlie Erlandson, MM, 69; Ethan Williams, MM, 73; Jacob Hollfelder, SP, 73.

Parker—Grady Skoglund 78, Chris Hamilton 88, Luke Pleiss 89, Sullivan DeGarmo 90.

