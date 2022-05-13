HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF High school boys golf; Grady Skoglund's 78 helps Janesville Parker finish third in Big Eight Quad Gazette staff May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISONThe Janesville Parker boys golf team finished third in a Big Eight Conference quadrangular at Yahara Hills Golf Course on Thursday.The Vikings, led by Grady Skoglund’s 78, shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 345 to finish 48 strokes behind winner Madison Memorial at 297.Sun Prairie shot 324. Madison East finished fourth with a 393 total.Charlie Erlandson led Memorial with a 3-under-par 69.Parker also got an 88 from Chris Hamilton, an 89 from Luke Pleiss and a 90 from Sullivan DeGarmo.The Vikings are scheduled to return to action today, taking on Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight triangular at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.MADISON EAST QUADAt Yahara Hills GC, Madison, par 72Team scores—Madison Memorial 297; Sun Prairie 324; Janesville Parker 345; Madison East 393.Top three individuals—Charlie Erlandson, MM, 69; Ethan Williams, MM, 73; Jacob Hollfelder, SP, 73.Parker—Grady Skoglund 78, Chris Hamilton 88, Luke Pleiss 89, Sullivan DeGarmo 90. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Boys Golf High School Boys Golf Janesville Parker Madison East Madison Memorial Sun Prairie Yahara Hills Golf Course Big Eight Conference Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form