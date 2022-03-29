The Edgerton boys golf team was ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association preseason Division 2 state rankings, released Monday.
Also from the area, Milton was ranked 11th in Division 1 and Orfordville Parkview was 13th in Division 3.
Edgerton finished sixth in last year’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament, shooting a four-player, two-day team total of 113-over-par 689.
Brady Callmer finished eighth individually at state last year, shooting a two-day total of 157, and is expected back for his senior season this spring.
Also eligible to return for Edgerton from last year’s state team are junior Roman Frodel (36th, 178), sophomore Cameron Lee (45th, 186) and senior Braden Hurst (49th, 188).
Defending champion Madison Edgewood is ranked No. 1 in Division 2.
Middleton moved up to the No. 1 ranking in Division 1 after taking third at state last year, behind Wales Kettle Moraine and Mequon Homestead. This year, Homestead is ranked third and Kettle Moraine fourth, with Milwaukee Marquette (fourth last year) moving up to No. 2 in this spring’s rankings.
Milton, which took 13th at state last year with a two-day total of 673, is expected to return four of its five varsity players from last year’s state tournament: Sophomore Brett Wieland (66th, 167), junior Xander Wuetrich (71st, 168), junior Deegan Riley (79th, 171) and senior Zack Bothun (101st, 184).
Parkview missed out on a Division 3 state trip last year, beaten out in sectional play by Mineral Point (ranked first this year) and Fennimore (ranked 10th). The Vikings are expected to return senior Trey Oswald, junior Rusty Klitzman and senior Toby Engle.
WISCONSIN GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION
PRESEASON STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1, Middleton 189; 2, Milwaukee Marquette 179; 3, Mequon Homestead 150; 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 148; 5, Hartland Arrowhead 122; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 86; 7 (tie), Madison Memorial, Sheboygan North 49; 9, West De Pere 48; 10, De Pere 38.
Also receiving votes—Milton 36; Wauwatosa East/West 27; Hudson 21; Beloit Memorial 20; Waunakee 16; Waukesha North 6; Fort Atkinson 4; Sussex Hamilton 4; Brookfield Central 3; Muskego 3; Franklin 2; Holmen 2; Mukwonago 2; Onalaska 2; Verona 2; Green Bay Notre Dame 1; Oak Creek 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood; 2, Appleton Xavier 162; 3, Marinette 126; 4, University School of Milwaukee 110; 5, Edgerton 106; 6, Winneconne 97; 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69; 8, Black River Falls 45; 9, Maple Northwestern 28; 10, Hammond St. Croix Central 24.
Also receiving votes— Amery 20; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 17; Berlin 16; Lodi 15; Wrightstown 14; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 13; Osceola 10; Ellsworth 8; Peshtigo 8; Sheboygan Falls 8; Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 6; Ripon 6; Wisconsin Dells 4; La Crosse Aquinas 3; Marshfield Columbus/Spencer 3; Rice Lake 3; Dodgeville 2; Durand 2; New London 2; St. Croix Falls 2; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 1; Freedom 1; Platteville 1.
DIVISION 3
1, Mineral Point 94; 2, Kohler 74; 3, Wausau Newman 71; 4, Marathon 67; 5, Manitowoc Roncalli 42; 6, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 34; 7 (tie), Cambridge, Lancaster 32; 9, Eleva-Strum 31; 10, Fennimore 18.
Also receiving votes— Wis. Rapids Assumption 15; Neenah St. Mary 12; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 11; Orfordville Parkview 11; Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas 9; Cochrane-Fountain City 7; Ladysmith 6; Prentice 5; Burlington Catholic Central 4; Manawa 3; Barneveld 2; Coleman 1; Drummond 1; Kenosha Christian Life 1; Onalaska Luther 1.