JANESVILLE — Some golf teams have a clear-cut No. 1 player they rely on to post a low score.
Others might have two players who are capable of leading the way for their teams at a tournament.
Janesville Craig's boys golf team, ranked No. 6 in the state in Division 1, is special because it has five such players.
At the 70th Ashenfelter Invitational, hosted by Janesville Parker at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday, it was junior Easton Haworth pacing his team for the second straight day.
Haworth shot a 3-under round of 69 — which included playing the back nine holes in 4-under — to lead the Cougars to the team title and claim top medalist honors for himself.
"The boys play here as much as anywhere, so they were excited to get to play at Riverside," Cougars coach Brent Corey said. "And with the history of the Ashenfelter and Ash being an old Janesville Craig coach, yeah, there's some pride in winning the Ashenfelter."
Craig's four players — Haworth, Bryce Sullivan (77), Wyatt Marshall (79) and Ben Janke (79) — combined for a 304, 10 strokes better than second-place Edgerton and five strokes better than their 309 at the Beloit Invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday afternoon.
"We've had tournaments where all five of them have been the low man and all five of them have been high man, so it's nice that they have that consistency," Corey said. Alex Falligant, who played on Craig's second team at Riverside on Saturday, is the fifth golfer who has led the team at a tournament this season.
Haworth started his round Saturday morning on hole No. 3. He played the front nine, his first seven holes, at 2-over before finding a groove starting on the par 5 10th. He birdied that hole and the 11th, made par on 12 and 13, then birdied three of the course's final four holes to put himself at 2-under with two holes, Nos. 1 and 2, still to play.
He finished his round with another birdie to go to 3-under.
With so many players who can card a winning round, there is plenty of competition within Craig's team, and that helps the Cougars when the time comes to play against other teams.
"They all want to beat each other, but they're all happy for each other when someone plays well," Corey said, "and that's important when you're talking about the team aspect."
- Crimson Tide post best Division 2 team score — Edgerton freshman Owen Wagie and sophomore Caleb Kern both carded rounds of 3-over 75 on Saturday to lead their team to the top of the Ashenfelter Division 2 team standings with a 314.
They tied for second as individuals in the D-2 field behind Fort Atkinson's Mason Burke, who fired a 1-over round of 73 to come in second overall behind Craig's Haworth.
Starting on 13, Wagie played his first six holes at 3-over, but after making the turn from 18 to 1, he was 1-under on the front nine with birdies on the par-5 sixth and par-4 ninth holes. Kern's round included four birdies but two double-bogeys at Nos. 5 and 18.
"I thought they both struck the ball really well," Crimson Tide coach Terry Dickinson said of Wagie and Kern. "Owen played his game. That's pretty much the way he is, just steady, steady steady. Caleb likes to take a few more chances, and anytime you take that risk, sometimes it bites you and sometimes it doesn't."
Senior Roman Frodel shot an 81 and junior Cameron Lee had an 83 to round out the scores for the Crimson Tide, Division 2's No. 4 team in the golf coaches association's rankings.
"We have senior leadership that is important, as well," to go with the underclassmen who put up the team's best scores on Saturday, Dickinson said.
Playing on a challenging course against a field that included multiple ranked Division 1 teams, Dickinson said his team's second-place finish will give them confidence coming down the final stretch of the season.
"This gives us a good idea that we can compete," he said.
Edgerton's next meet will be at Lake Lawn Golf Resort in Delavan starting at 11 a.m. Monday.
- Jones, Truesdill lead hosting Vikings — For Ashenfelter host Janesville Parker, senior Ethan Jones shot an 88 and sophomore Carson Truesdill had an 89 in Parker's team total of 369. That total was two shots better than the Vikings' effort in Beloit on Friday.
With seniors on the team who are playing their first year of competitive golf and underclassmen learning the finer points of the game, one of Parker's main focuses this season has been improvement as the season progresses.
"When we were shooting 399 at the beginning of the year and we had a 400-plus round at Koshkonong Mounds, 371, 369 is the right direction," assistant coach Bob Eicher said.
The season-over-season improvement that Parker will be looking for will take its current players working on their game during the offseason and the program drawing younger players who have experience with competitive golf.
"If we can set up a positive atmosphere for those kids to golf, we're going to bring it back, and I think we've done that," Eicher said.
The Vikings and Cougars will both be part of an invitational field at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison at noon Monday, and then they will square off again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Big Eight triangular with No. 3-ranked Middleton at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton.
70TH ASHENFELTER INVITATIONAL
At Riverside Golf Course, Janesville
Par 72
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 304, Edgerton 314, Fort Atkinson 320, Franklin 321, Waukesha North 324, Westosha Central 327, Milwaukee Marquette 331, Waterford 335, Oconomowoc 336, Madison La Follette 342, Grafton 348, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 355, Kettle Moraine 359, McFarland 360, Janesville Parker 369, Hartford Union 374, Hartland Arrowhead (JV) 376, Watertown 390, Orfordville Parkview 396, Beloit Memorial incomplete, The Prairie School incomplete
TOP THREE FINISHERS PLUS TIES
1. Easton Haworth (JC) 69. 2. Mason Burke (FA) 73. t3. Landen Savage (F) 74. t3. Jack Pilachowski (O) 74
AREA TEAM SCORES
1. Janesville Craig (304)—1. Easton Haworth 69. t7. Bryce Sullivan 77. t12. Wyatt Marshall 79, t12. Ben Janke 79.
2. Edgerton (314)—t5. Owen Wagie 75. t5. Caleb Kern 75. t19. Roman Frodel 81. t30. Cameron Lee 83.
15. Janesville Parker (369)—t54. Ethan Jones 88. t60. Carson Truesdill 89. 79. Keegan Erickson 95. t85. Kealand Sauser 97.
19. Orfordville Parkview (396)—t75. Maysen Wellnitz 93. t80. Jaxon Boogaard 96. t85. Malachi Wendt 97. 97. Alec Dolphin 110.