Evansville's Sawyer Holman was the top medalist at the Green County Open in Monroe on Friday.
Holman fired a round of 71 to outpace three players tied for second with a 74.
The top five teams in the tournament — Hartford Union, Mount Horeb, Evansville, Sun Prairie West and Kohler — all finished within seven strokes of each other. Evansville had a four-player total of 310 for third place.
The other four Blue Devils contributing to the team's final score finished in the top 20. They were Nolan Burkhalter (tied for 12th, 78), Kole Johnson (tied for 17th, 80) and Klyne Johnson (tied for 19th, 81).
GREEN COUNTY OPEN
At Monroe Golf Club, Monroe
RESULTS FRIDAY
TEAM SCORES
Hartford Union 308, Mount Horeb 309, Evansville 310, Sun Prairie West 314, Kohler 315, Oregon 330, Monticello/Belleville 335, Monona Grove 336, Monroe 348, New Glarus 349, Brodhead 373, Clinton 421, Orfordville Parkview incomplete
TOP THREE PLUS TIES
1. Sawyer Holman (E) 71. t2. Josh Potter (MB) 74. t2. Owen Kuepper (HU) 74. t2. Alex Oehrlein (SPW) 74.
AREA TEAM SCORES
3. Evansville (310)—1. Sawyer Holman 71. t12. Nolan Burkhalter 78. t17. Kole Johnson 80. t19. Klyne Johnson 81. 55. Will Leeder 98.
11. Brodhead (373)—16. Nolan Oliver 79. t45. Dylan Lewis 92. t47. Jacob Moyer 93. 59. Jaxon Dooley 109. t60. Joey Brown 111.
12. Clinton (421)—51. Drew Maly 96. t52. Bryce Beyer 97. 58. Jeff Karstetter 108. 62. Nathan DuCharme 120. 63. Dylan Miller 134.