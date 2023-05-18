EVANSVILLE — Charlie Erlandson of Madison Memorial lined up a birdie putt on the final hole at Evansville Golf Club that would make his Spartans the champions of the Big Eight Conference boys golf meet Thursday.
He poured it in, lifting Memorial to victory over regular season dual meet champion Janesville Craig by a single shot, 315-316.
The Cougars and Spartans finished a few shots ahead of third-place Middleton’s 322. All three teams are ranked in the state golf coaches association’s top 10 teams in Division 1 (Middleton third, Memorial fifth and Craig seventh).
The putt also made Erlandson the top medalist with a round of 70. That honor was safe when he walked up to the 18th green (the first runner-up, Dain Johnson of Middleton, finished with a 75), but his team needed his birdie to beat the Cougars.
“Overall, I feel like they played the way they should have today,” Craig coach Brent Corey said. “Obviously, each one of them would have liked to have been one or two shots better. But that’s every golfer who goes out to play.”
As was the case throughout the season, the Cougars boasted three top 10 finishers. Craig’s Wyatt Marshall wasn’t far behind Erlandson, finishing tied for fourth with a score of 77.
Close behind Marshall were Bryce Sullivan and Easton Haworth, who tied for eighth place after finishing the course with a 79.
“I’m proud of the way they battle with that balanced and consistent scoring,” Corey said. “My goal for them is that they shoot their average and bring their high scores, their ceiling, closer to their average. And their good scores will just happen when they’re really feeling well.”
Throughout the course of their championship season, Corey has seen that consistency grow throughout the team.
“I just see the consistency of our scores from course to course,” Corey said. “We went to Merrill Hills (near Waukesha) on Monday and shot 311 at a course we hadn’t seen. So they’re able to travel their games and play pretty well at courses that we haven’t seen.”
Rounding out Craig’s varsity squad were Ben Janke (81), who tied for 14th place, and Alex Falligant (89), who tied for 32nd.
Truesdill, Parker continue to improve
Janesville Parker finished 10th Thursday with a team score of 381.
Vikings coach Nolan Stearns has seen his players improve throughout the season, and Thursday’s meet was no different.
“I think we’ve made pretty evident progress,” Stearns said. “We started off the season with 397 and we’ve gotten consistently better round over round. It’s been awesome to watch these guys figure it out. I’m proud of the way that these guys have matured and developed into competitive golfers.”
Truesdill led Parker after carding an 89 and tying Falligant — and Sun Prairie East’s Landon Holmen — for 32nd place.
Parker’s other varsity players were Ethan Jones (96), Keegan Erickson (97) and Grady Lutterman (99). Kealand Sauser came in 53rd for the Vikings after carding a 108.
“We know we’re within striking range of some of these teams that are going to be battling to move on from regionals into sectionals,” Stearns said. “We know exactly where we can get some of those strokes back. And if we can get to a place where we’re not leaving those strokes on the course, we feel really good about where we’re at.”
Fort Atkinson will host the regional where both Craig and Parker will play Tuesday. The tournament will be held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, where Fort, Milton, Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Monroe and Stoughton will join them.
The Fort Atkinson Regional feeds into the Milton Sectional to be held at Oak Ridge Golf Course on either May 30 or 31.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
At Evansville Golf Club
TEAM SCORES
Madison Memorial 315, Janesville Craig 316, Middleton 322, Verona 334, Madison West 340, Sun Prairie East 340, Beloit Memorial 343. Sun Prairie West 344, Madison La Follette 350, Janesville Parker 381, Madison East 417
TOP THREE
1. Charlie Erlandson (MM) 70. 2. Dain Johnson (M) 75. 3. Tyler Schick (SPE) 76.
AREA TEAM SCORES
2. Janesville Craig (316)—t4. Wyatt Marshall 77. t8. Bryce Sullivan 79. t8. Easton Haworth 79. t14. Ben Janke 81. t32. Alex Falligant 89.
10. Janesville Parker (381)—t32. Carson Truesdill 89. t43. Ethan Jones 96. 47. Keegan Erickson 97. t48. Grady Lutterman 99. 53. Kealand Sauser 108.